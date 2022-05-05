Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Explore the city and enjoy quintessential Austin experiences this weekend. Discover goods from more than 100 artisans and makers at the Blue Genie Art Bazaar’s May Market, or sip beers from some of the best breweries on the east side all for a good cause. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend.

Thursday, May 5

Wax Myrtle’s presents Tromba & Tacos

Celebrate in the spirit of Cinco de Mayo on the patio of Wax Myrtle’s from 3-6 pm. Highlights of this afternoon fiesta include taco specials, boozy popsicles, margaritas, and ranch water specials to keep the good vibes flowing. Pool cabana reservations are also available for guests looking to unwind during the festivities. Admission is free and open to the public. Save your spot on the restaurant’s reservation website.

Broadway in Austin: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Witness a dramatic retelling of Donna Summer’s final concert on the Bass Concert Hall stage. This dazzling disco musical follows the complexities and conflicts the singer-songwriter faced during the height of her career. Audiences can expect a groovin’ score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits, including “Hot Stuff” and “Bad Girls.” Get tickets here. Performances are scheduled through May 8.

Friday, May 6

Blue Genie Art Bazaar presents May Market

Shop the handmade goods and wares of more than 100 regional artisans and makers under one roof at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Consider the market your one-stop-shop for meaningful gifts, unique arts, and beloved trinkets ranging from home goods to clothing and more. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase at the concession area. Admission is free. The May Market will be open to the public through May 30.

Saturday, May 7

Blue Owl Brewing presents East Side Cool Party

Nine of the best breweries in East Austin join forces for the return of East Side Cool Party this weekend only. Guests can play Derby-inspired games, sip on Blue Owl Brewing’s newest release, and grab collectible glassware on their way out. Admission to this boozy philanthropic hang benefiting Casa Marianella is free. For a list of participating Austin breweries, go to the event website.

iHeartCountry Festival

Giddy up and get on down to the newly opened Moody Center for the return of iHeartCountry Festival. The packed lineup for this massive one-day festival includes some of the biggest stars in country music such as Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Cody Johnson, and many more. Radio personality Bobby Bones will host the evening’s event. For a full schedule of performances and to secure your tickets to the fun, visit the festival website.