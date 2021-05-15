Home » Entertainment
Hawaiian food joint lands in hot Austin suburb, plus more popular stories

Hawaiian food joint lands in Austin suburb, plus more popular stories

By
Hawaiian Bros. rendering
Hawaiian Bros. is now cooking in Kyle.  Courtesy of Hawaiian Bros.

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Hawaiian food joint fires up first Texas location in hot Austin suburb. Fast-casual concept Hawaiian Bros. has landed in Kyle with plate lunches, macaroni salad, and Spam musubi. 

2. Another California tech company charges toward Austin with new headquarters. The California exodus continues with financial tech company Green Dot joining the Austin fold.

3. 2 chic Austin hotels claim coveted spots on new Conde Nast Traveler Hot List. The same two luxe properties just nabbed similar accolades from Travel + Leisure.

4. Multimillion-dollar condos make colorful entry into iconic Old West Austin locale. The iconic HOPE graffiti park has moved out, and these multimillion-dollar condos are moving in. 

5. Legendary Austin music venues stage anticipated reopenings, plus more May music notes. Live music is finally back on the agenda in the Live Music Capital of the World.

