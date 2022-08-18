Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

Get into a bit of everything with these wonderfully diverse events. Connect with fellow foodies at the 2nd Annual Shuckfest, or celebrate all things local, LGBTQIA+, and handmade at the Everybody Say Love! Pride Market. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For more event listings, go to our calendar.

Thursday, August 18

Rob Zombie & Mudvayne in concert

Rock greatness comes to Austin’s Germania Insurance Amphitheater for one night only. Rob Zombie and Mudvayne take the stage together as part of their co-headlining Freaks on Parade tour. Fans can expect music from Rob Zombie’s 2021 album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, and favorites from recently reunited Mudvayne. Static-X and Powerman 5000 will join the co-headliners in concert. Get ticketing information here.

South Congress Hotel presents Everybody Say Love!.. It's A Pride Market

Austin Pride Month festivities continue with a fabulous marketplace showcasing goods and wares from more than 20 local LGBTQIA+ vendors at South Congress Hotel. In addition to endless inventory, the second annual Everybody Say Love! Pride Market will feature music by Caleb De Casper, a drag performance, and a drag make-up 101 class. Proceeds from the market will benefit Out Youth Austin and Black Trans Leadership of Austin. Admission to the market is free and open to the public.

Friday, August 19

Austin Oyster Company presents 2nd Annual Shuckfest

This festival returns for its second year with a shuck-ton of good eats and more at Hotel Vegas. Highlights include an offering of more than 4,000 oysters from more than 20 farms, cold drinks from Still Austin, and other tasty dishes from Texas eateries. Proceeds from the festival will benefit Shellfish Growers Climate Coalition and Southern Smoke. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to the festival website.

Modern Rocks Gallery presents "Fifty Years in Exile" opening reception

Never-before-seen images of the Rolling Stones, shot by legendary photographer Norman Seeff, go on view at Modern Rocks Gallery. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display through September 30.

Cap City Comedy Club presents Ms. Pat

Comedian and actress Ms. Pat takes up a weekend residency on the stage at Cap City Comedy Club with her tell-it-like-it-is magic. She’s best known for her appearances on NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Comedy Central’s This Is Not Happening, and Netflix stand-up series Degenerates. Performances are scheduled through August 20.