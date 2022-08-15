10 official and unofficial events to celebrate the rest of Austin Pride

One of Austin’s biggest commitments to weirdness is the entire month of August, which is the city’s very own Pride Month. Organized by the Austin Pride Foundation, this month actually only diverges from the national celebration for better logistics and bigger crowds, but it has blessed Austinites with an additional 31 days of gay, gender-expansive, true-to-yourself fun.

The beauty of Pride is the freedom to celebrate however you choose. For many in the community, that means visiting the usual haunts and strengthening that sense of kinship. But it might also mean branching out. Some of these events are LGBT101, some enable meaningful contemporary art, and some are just a good time by and for those who celebrate the community year-round.

All of these events are made to welcome all, so if you’re looking for a nudge to get out there with your friends, allies, and lovers, they’re ready for you.

Austin Pride Rainbow Skate

Not that anyone needs an official reason to skate, but this “Rainbow Skate” by Austin Pride provides one nonetheless. DJ Chorizo Funk will be spinning tunes for this all-ages party at the Playland Skate Center on August 17, from 7 pm to 10 pm. This venue has the lights, the snack bar, and the skate rentals, so all you need is the DayGlo and the desire to get down. Beginners who want to learn can join in for free lessons (with admission, $11.09 + tax) on Sundays.

ZACH Theatre presents The Inheritance, Part 1

Opening August 17 and running through September 4, this Tony award-winning play follows four gay men in Manhattan and offers a connection to the AIDS Crisis as a collective past. This is certainly not an uncommon topic for dramas about gay culture, but instead of just telling a historical narrative, the play posits questions about how to move forward without forgetting those who came before. Tickets are available at zachtheatre.org.

“Everybody Say Love!” Pride market

Nothing says love like financially supporting someone’s passion and becoming a superfan. It’s not pithy enough for the Hallmark cards, but you get it. This market between partners Eastside Pop-Up, The Little Gay Shop, and Still Austin Whiskey Co. brings together more than 20 LGBTQIA+ vendors and supports Out Youth and Black Trans Leadership of Austin. Head over to the South Congress Hotel on August 18 from 5 pm to 9 pm for this second annual event.

Hi Sign Brewing Happy Hours

Throughout the month, Hi Sign Brewing is hosting Friday happy hours (6 pm to 10 pm) featuring LGBTQIA+ DJs. The first two weeks featured Winona Grindr and IFEELUV. On August 19 BoyFriend ATX is taking over, followed by Winona Grindr again on August 26. Proceeds benefit the Equality Alliance, which includes Out Youth, allgo, TENT, and Kind Clinic. Unisex tank top sales ($25) also go to the alliance, and the shirt comes with a pint of Violet blueberry blond ale.

Austin Pride Parade and Festival

This is the month’s main event. Austin Pride estimates more than 400,000 people will attend the August 20 event. The parade will start at the capitol and head down Congress Avenue, stopping at the bridge, with a headlining performance by rapper Cupcakke, guest Ra’Jah O’Hara, and more to be announced on social media along the way. Tickets (starting at $17) available on Eventbrite.

Barry’s Pride Run and Lift

First, a warm-up at Barry’s. A special 50-minute Run and Lift class August 20 with instructor Brit N covers cardio, calisthenics, tunes by DJ Soleiman, and … a drink ticket for the W Austin Euphoric Pride Pregame? That event runs from 6 pm to 9 pm at the W’s Living Room; Lick Ice Cream brings floats, Deep Eddy brings free vodka, Coco Coquette and a few others bring accessories, and W Austin brings events for the rest of the Weekend. Sign up at barrys.com.

Kalimotxo Pride Party

The cocktail bar-drag show combo is not hard to find in Austin, let alone during Pride Month, but this is one of the best. Kalimotxo, famous for its Basque cheesecake and Spanish bar snacks, is hosting drag duo Cheeki Khant and Scarlett Kiss, and plus size cabaret Fat Bottom Girls on August 19 from 7:30 pm to 11 pm. Tunes are by DJ South of Everywhere, and proceeds from ticket sales ($60) will support the Equality Alliance. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

AGLIFF’s Prism 35

The oldest film festival in Austin also happens to be the gayest, and it's running its 35th annual LGBTQ+ festivities from August 24-28. Prism 35 will show more than 80 movies in person, most which will then become available online August 29 through September 5. Films this year — fiction and nonfiction — cover fashion, race, the kink scene, and international experiences of sexuality and belonging. Badges available at agliff.org.

The Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue featuring The Foxtones

Although The Jigglewatts aren’t promoting this show as a Pride event, they walk the walk all year — and they provide some of the most high-energy and historically-minded entertainment in the city. Performing with live band The Foxtones and led by host, drag queen, and history-lover Selma Bawdy, the award-winning Jigglewatts troupe will light up the Spider House Ballroom on August 25 at 7 pm. Tickets available on Eventbrite.

Front Fest

The second Front Fest in its full capacity takes place at three locations over four days August 25-28: a pool party at the Line Hotel, a music showcase at Parish, a film night showcase at the Contemporary Austin - Laguna Gloria, and a closing party back at the Line. Donations and ticket sales will benefit the Creative Future of Texas Fund, distributed by event organizer Future Front. Tickets ($15 daily, $40 for the weekend) are available at thefrontfest.com.