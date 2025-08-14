Behind the Film
Austin Film Fest shows off storytelling in Wicked, Abbott Elementary
Austin Film Festival (AFF) is returning to Austin with some buzzy names already in tow. The festival has announced some big lineup details, including its first round of Writers Conference panels featuring creatives who worked on Wicked, The Studio, and Abbott Elementary, among many others.
AFF is entering its 32nd year in 2025. It'll run from October 23-30 at various venues around town. The self-proclaimed "world’s largest screenwriters conference" will be held from October 23-26, featuring more than 150 panels about storytelling.
One of the festival's primary announcements this August reveals that writer, director, and producer Christopher McQuarrie will receive the 2025 Extraordinary Contribution to Filmmaking Award. He'll also be part of a panel conversation offering a look into his creative process and journey so far.
“I’ve always held the AFF in the highest esteem," said McQuarrie, as quoted in a presss release. "It’s a sincere privilege to return to Austin after so much time away and for such a distinguished honor."
McQuarrie is best known for his renowned 1995 screenplay for The Usual Suspects; co-writing and producing Valkyrie, starring Tom Cruise; directing Jack Reacher; writing, producing, and directing the last four installments of Mission: Impossible; and writing and producing Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun Maverick. The release also shines a light on McQuarrie's numerous uncredited contributions.
McQuarrie will receive his award along with fellow awardees screenwriter Rian Johnson, producer Christine Vachon, and television writer Yvette Lee Bowser at the Awards Luncheon on October 25.
Shortened from a press release, Writers Conference panels are scheduled as follows:
- On Wicked: A Conversation with Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox: Tony and Emmy-nominated screenwriter Winnie Holzman and acclaimed screenwriter Dana Fox will delve into the monumental task of bringing this beloved Broadway phenomenon to the big screen. The talk will also touch on Wicked's second part, Wicked: For Good, coming out a month later on November 21.
- The Writer-Producer Relationship with Christine Vachon and Celine Song: Acclaimed writer-director Celine Song and legendary independent producer Christine Vachon discuss building and sustaining the essential writer-producer relationship. Song and Vachon have collaborated together on Past Lives and Materialists.
- Inside the World of Indie Film Financing: Producers Kara Durrett and Jesse Burgum of Pinky Promise (Eleanor the Great, Bird, The Last Showgirl), and Dave Caplan of C2 Motion Picture Group (Longlegs, The Monkey) pull back the curtain on securing funding for indie projects, and what they look for in a script.
- Inside the Writers Room: The Studio: Co-creator and showrunner Alex Gregory will discuss how the show’s writers mined their own experiences to develop The Studio's uniquely dysfunctional characters and kinetic storytelling style.
- On Dear White People: A Conversation with Justin Simien: Dear White People creator Justin Simien delves into the origins of the acclaimed film and series Dear white People, as well as Simien's approach to social commentary and character-driven storytelling.
- On Grounded Storytelling: Somebody Somewhere: Co-creators and showrunners Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen will explore their longstanding creative partnership and their knack for compelling character dynamics.
- Three Page Challenge with Craig Mazin and John August: In this interactive session, Craig Mazin and John August will offer their insightful feedback on submitted screenplays – focusing on the all-important first three pages.
- Inside the Final Season: Big Mouth: Co-creators and EPs Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett to explore the evolution of the show, from its initial concept to the final season's emotional arc.
- On the Making of Abbott Elementary: Executive producer Patrick Schumacker brings the audience behind the scenes of the refreshingly authentic and heartwarming mockumentary comedy Abbott Elementary.
Badges and passes are available now at austinfilmfestival.com. Passes start at $75 (currently out of stock, with another round coming soon), and badges are $175-710.