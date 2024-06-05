proud to be here
15+ Austin Pride events and goodies that actually support the community
A long, yet somehow always too short (non-consecutive) two months of Pride has kicked off in Austin. This month's festivities belong to the LGBTQIA+ folks of the nation, and the month of August is reserved specially for the tourist-savvy Texas capital, which knows a better time to draw in tourists and volunteers when it sees it.
Predictably, society at large hasn't done away with rainbow capitalism, pinkwashing, or just plain awkwardness. (Hi, gay!) But showing up for community is something everyone can be proud of, so this list only includes events and deals that support real learning and important nonprofit work. And don't worry — we're still allowed to have fun. Any opportunity to dance with folks who get you is worth taking.
We'll keep updating this space as we hear of more, so check back later. (For a really comprehensive list including both socially responsible events and just-for-fun ones, check the Queer/Trans Calendar Austin on Instagram — a sometimes-spicy account we have nothing to do with, but we like!)
Events
Love Jaime
June 3 premiere; available on demand
Homebodies and documentary-lovers can get into the Pride spirit by streaming Love, Jaime, via PBS. Jamie Diaz, a 66-year-old Mexican-American trans woman, was released from 30 years in a Texas men's prison on May 31. The self-taught artist befriended volunteer Gabriel Joffe, who helped her set up a gallery show while she was still incarcerated. The documentary follows their journey together and details Diaz's feelings about Texas. As a bonus, check out this thoughtful coverage in Them.)
Queer Sober ATX: Swim at Deep Eddy Pool
June 5
Queer Sober ATX is getting together for a swim at Deep Eddy Pool, then heading to Pool Burger for a bite. (We did say nonprofit or educational, so consider that an optional pre-game). Pride events, as glorious as they are, can be overwhelming and substance-forward, so it's good to have some buddies who enjoy a sober alternative.
St. Elmo Brewing Company: Pride Party benefitting TENT
June 8
The ever-popular St. Elmo Brewing Company is celebrating Pride with a party from 6-10 pm and a beer launch. The Louisianna West Coast IPA (named for Austin drag favorite Louisianna Purchase) will be on tap, and a portion of proceeds benefit the Transgender Education Network of Texas. Festivities include an ABBA cover band, drag performances including one by Ms. Purchase herself, a Little Gay Shop pop-up, a T-shirt launch, and more.
Independence Brewing: Pride Sock Hop benefitting Kind Clinic
June 15
In more brewery news, Independence Brewing is hosting its own shindig from 5-9 pm (a week later, so you can recharge your taste for IPAs). Beer float sales will benefit the Kind Clinic, while attendees also enjoy swing dancing, a retro DJ set, more drag performances, screenings of Grease and Grease 2, and a shop with local vendors like Lonestar Queer and Pride Socks.
The Violet Crown Wine Bar & Coffee Shop: WineFlare Texas benefitting Out Youth and more
June 17
Moving on from beer, revelers can learn a bit about LGBTQ+ friends in the wine industry. The Violet Crown Wine Bar & Coffee Shop, owned by husbands Grant Richardson and Chris Nagelhout, teamed up with Pangea selections to put together a tasting from 2-5 pm. "Proceeds will directly benefit Texas nonprofits fighting on the frontlines for LGBT rights," according to the event description. Wines selected are still under wraps.
The Vortex: Queer Black Emancipation Open Mic
June 17
Host Ebony Stewart visits the progressive, nonprofit Vortex theater to share poetry about the Black Queer experience. Featured poets Shasparay Irvin and Akeem Olaj will help inspire intrepid amateur speakers, but visitors are also welcome just to listen. Registration begins at 6:30 pm, followed by performances at 7 pm.
Democrasexy (at Holdout Brewing): Bi for Now: A meet-up for bisexuals & pansexuals
June 21
Democrasexy founder Becky Bullard knows bi erasure a little too well, and wants to kick it out of her Pride this year. She's visiting Hold Out Brewing from 6-8:30 pm, and inviting all the folks who feel in-between communities: not queer enough, more fluid than gay, and hiding are some examples she offers. There is limited space, so grab a free ticket via Eventbrite. Bullard strongly encourages wearing masks and promises there will be more events like this inaugural one coming up.
Little Gay Shop: June book club
June 22
The Little Gay Shop, part gift shop and part bookstore, has chosen James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room as its June bookclub title. This work of fiction by the famous novelist, essayist, and civil rights activist brings color to his observations about gay and bisexual men around Paris, where he lived from 1948-1957. Interestingly, Baldwin decided to only write about white characters in this book, since he did not feel ready yet to tackle race and sexuality at once. Giovanni's Room is available for $13.60 via the Little Gay Shop.
Hyperreal Film Club (at the Paramount Theatre): Desert Hearts screening
June 23
Another bold nonprofit, much like The Vortex, is offering an afternoon screening of Desert Hearts, starting at 3:30 pm. The film adaptation Jane Rule's novel Desert of the Heart follows a woman who divorces her husband and takes to Reno, where she meets a younger woman. This "touch[es] off a slow seduction that unfolds against the breathtaking desert landscape," writes The Paramount's Stephen Jannise. He praises the leads' "smoldering chemistry," the soundtrack, and cinematography. Get tickets at austintheatre.org.
Future Front (at Pease Park): Pride Picnic
June 29
This LGBTQ+ and women-led nonprofit is putting on Pride-ready events all year long, but this one has it in the name. Attendees are invited to stop by for a more-than-30-vendor flea market, a local food court, and activities around the park, including the splash pad and treehouse. Activities include plant and yarn swaps, all-ages tie-dyeing, and all-ages improv. RSVP (free, with opportunity to add donation) at futurefronttexas.org.
Austin Public Library: Various Pride Events
Throughout June
Austin Public Library has a whole month of programming lined up. We're guessing June 5 is too soon to read Stars in your Eyes by Kacen Callender for the book club, but perhaps June 11 is enough time to catch up on Tove Jansson's The Summer Book. There will also be a zine-making night, multiple all-ages Pride storytimes, a sailor moon party, a wind chime workshop, and more.
Snacks and merch
Obviously donating to your organizations of choice is always going to be the most financially supportive option, but it's more fun to eat a helpful cupcake than a non-charitable one. Here are some food, drink, and merch specials we've heard about — we won't overexplain.
The Salty Donut: Snacks supporting Equality Texas
June 17-23
Punch Bowl Social: Pride Punch benefitting PFLAG
Throughout June
SusieCakes: Cakes and cupcakes benefitting It Gets Better Project
Throughout June
Museum of Ice Cream: Love and Sparkles Martini benefitting PFLAG
Throughout June
Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue: Pearls of Paradise cocktail benefitting Kind Clinic
Throughout June
Kind Clinic: Pride collection and partnerships
Undetermined