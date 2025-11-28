To the Pyramids and Back Again
Acclaimed VR experience brings the Great Pyramid of Giza to Austin
An acclaimed virtual reality (VR) "journey" is bringing ancient Egypt to Austin. Horizon of Khufu will make its Austin debut at VieVR (11000 Middle Fiskville Rd., Ste. A1) on December 5.
Austinites could be excused for shrugging off VR experiences as something to seek out and pay for, but Horizon of Khufu is quite the production, reviewers say. It's a long one, clocking in at 45 minutes, and it counteracts the lonely, body-less experience of VR by giving each participant a glowing figure to represent them to others in the virtual world.
A party can actually be together in the virtual world.Horizon of Khufu preview graphic
"Not all VR experiences are worth the money, but Excurio has elevated it to an art form by evoking myriad emotions, the most genuine path to fostering empathy and amplifying the shared human experience," wrote Forbes contributor Natasha Gural.
The Paris-based team at Excurio says it's worked with more than 90 artists and experts developing its five "expeditions" so far. The team for this one included Harvard Egyptology professor Peter Der Manuelian and his team at the Giza Project, a digital archive that allows researchers to recreate the pyramids in 3D.
Horizon of Khufu is named for the Pyramid of Khufu, which is the largest pyramid in the world at 479 feet high — the equivalent of nearly 45 stories. It's also known as the Great Pyramid of Giza. Guests will "fly" over the Plateau of Giza, look off the top of the pyramid in every direction, explore the corridors and burial chambers as an embalming ceremony happens, check out the Queen's chamber, and travel on the Nile River to attend the funeral of Khufu, Egypt's king in the 25th century BCE.
The experience doesn't just happen in the pyramid.Horizon of Khufu preview graphic
A press release says it is important to Excurio that the experience is as accurate as possible as a reconstruction. And as important as the educational angle is, it doesn't hurt that the graphic design is beautiful, with moody sunsets, wide-open panoramas, and a friendly cat for a guide.
Horizon of Khufu will be hosted next to Zoocade, a holographic zoo that sidesteps some of the ethical implications of keeping live animals and shows off some prehistoric species, too.
The experience contains lots of cinematic shots.Horizon of Khufu preview graphic
Tickets for Horizon of Kufu ($36 for adults, $32 for children) are available via Fever. People with limited balance may not be able to participate, as walkers and canes are not allowed, per the developer's website. However, the ticket website for the Austin experience says all attractions are wheelchair-friendly.