Tiger Woods' mini-golf takeover leads Austin's top stories this week
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a mini-golf takeover of a local sports-entertainment venue and the closure of a longtime Latin club. Plus, a specific type of Chili's fan has a few days to decide if they want to spring for some special edition Tecovas boots. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then visit this event guide for more weekend fun.
1. Tiger Woods' mini-golf chain takes over North Austin sports venue. A North Austin sports and entertainment complex is handing over the reins to golf legend Tiger Woods' mini-golf enterprise. PopStroke is currently renovating The Pitch to take over operations.
2. Sixth Street Latin hub Cielo Nightclub closes after 16 years in Austin. One of Austin's leading Latin nightclubs wrapped up its longtime tenure off Sixth Street. Cielo Nightclub, which first opened in 2009, closed Saturday, July 19.
3. How to get tickets for the 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Texas. The application period for the first ticket draw for the FIFA World Cup 26 is set to open on September 10, but fans can register now to participate in ticket sales for AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
4. Austin bootmaker Tecovas teams up with Chili's for new 'booth boots.' Tecovas will be using the same material as the famous red booths at Chili’s Grill & Bar, founded and based in Dallas, for fun limited-edition boots and a more affordable belt.
These boots were made for sittin' on Chili's booths.Photo courtesy of Chili’s x Tecovas
5. Austin makes U.S. News list of best places to live for quality of life. This new list is part of U.S. News' Best Places to Live rankings based on quality of life factors such as education, healthcare, crime rates, air quality, and resilience to natural disasters.