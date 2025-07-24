Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music is sure to be the main thing on your schedule thanks to this packed roundup. Celebrate the sounds of the city at the free, local Hot Summer Nights festival, or see national artists and bands like The Fray or Chris Isaak in concert. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, July 24
Red River Cultural District presents Hot Summer Nights Festival
Music fills the streets of downtown Austin at this free music and arts festival hosted by the Red River Cultural District. The three-day event will feature a lineup of more than 150 musical guests, exclusive parties, family-friendly activations at various venues. For a full schedule of events and more information, visit the festival website.
Friday, July 25
Zilker Brewing presents Christmas In July
The most wonderful time of the year is the inspiration at the Zilker Brewing East 6th Street taproom. Christmas in July highlights will include Santa sightings, a White Elephant gift exchange, and holiday-themed tiki cocktails. Additional festivities such as live DJ sets from Henry Invisible and an onsite Don Donuts pop-up promise a holly, jolly event. For more details, follow Zilker Brewing on Instagram.
Saturday, July 26
Vista Brewing presents Driftwood Honey Harvest Festival
Indulge in one of nature’s sweetest treats at Vista Brewing. Highlights of the Driftwood Honey Harvest Festival include a variety of local vendors and products such as beeswax candles from Hunter’s Hive, ice cream from Beanz Creamz, and beekeeping services from BeeMindful Honey Farms. Admission is free and open to guests of all ages.
Mattel presents Hot Wheels Legends Tour
Nostalgia and high-speed miniatures race into the Cedar Park Walmart Supercenter. This traveling car show will feature a competition among custom car builders and their best creations. The winners will have the chance to turn their builds into the next Hot Wheels die-cast toy car. Guests can also enjoy activities including interactive car stations, special edition product vendors, play spaces for kids, and life-size cars on display. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin City Limits Live presents The Fray in concert
Rock band The Fray performs live at Austin City Limits Live. The band rose to fame in the 2000s and is best known for songs such as “How to Save a Life” and “You Found Me.” They come to Austin in support of their 2024 EP, The Fray is Back. The Fray will be joined by special guests The Strike.
Alamo Drafthouse presents Jaws on the Water
Take to the waters at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark for the final evening of cinematic thrills featuring one of Hollywood’s most notorious sharks on the silver screen. Viewers can enjoy the iconic 1975 film Jaws on the massive inflatable outdoor screen while floating in inner tubes to watch the iconic 1975 film. Tickets are available.
Sunday, July 27
Paramount Theatre presents Chris Isaak in concert
Music artist Chris Isaak stops at the Paramount Theatre as part of his tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his debut album, Silvertone. The Grammy-noniminated, singer-songwriter is best known for his top songs like “Wicked Game” and “Can’t Do a Thing.” He’s released 13 albums in his career, including his most recent project from 2022, Everybody Knows It's Christmas. Tickets are available.