Hot Headlines
Chinese-Vietnamese eatery's closure rocks Austin's top news this week
Editor's note: Food and nature inspired Austinites this week. They spent the last seven days reading about restaurants — old, new, and unfortunately closed — plus the beauty of Central Texas. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? They're right here.
1. Chinese-Vietnamese restaurant in South Austin closes after 35 years. Located on William Cannon Drive, Hao-Hao Restaurant was a homey spot for big plates at low prices.
2. New barbecue joint brings craft meats and creative cocktails to Austin. On Saturday, November 9, former Wünder Pig Barbecue owner Mems Davila will open his first brick-and-mortar restaurant in North Austin, an upscale barbecue joint called Black Gold.
3. Phase 1 of Austin's landmark Violet Crown Trail is finally complete. One of Austin's most diverse trails is getting longer on November 9. The first portion, which connects Zilker Park and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, is now complete.
4. 9 outstanding Austin eateries land on inaugural OpenTable Icons list. There's no denying Austin is full of high quality restaurants and talented chefs, and now nine local restaurants are earning recognition in OpenTable's inaugural Austin Icons list.
5. Contest-winning photos show the Texas Hill Country in a new light. The Hill Country is looking its best in a new round of award-winning photos. In them are landscapes, surprise moments with hard-to-find creatures, and old-fashioned architecture.