Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Variety is not only the spice of life –it’s also what the entertainment agenda is full of in the coming days. Catch a live concert, or explore the iconic Creek Show for its 10th year of illuminating the city. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete listing of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, November 7
Bread & Roses Collab present Roe Was The Floor
Experience a project designed to destigmatize and change the narrative around abortion at this community event. The evening will include storytelling, community-building opportunities, and live music by Yeyo, A.J. Haynes (Seratones), and Kam Franklin (The Suffers). Proceeds will benefit local reproductive rights organizations.
ACL Live presents Josh Abbott Band in concert
Country music group Josh Abbot Band performs live at Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live). The band is best known for hit songs including “Oh, Tonight” and “My Texas” and has released six albums throughout their career. Tickets are still available.
Friday, November 8
Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show
Art lights up the night in Waterloo Park with the 10th anniversary celebration of Creek Show. Visitors will get the chance to explore and discover illuminated art installations along Waller Creek for nine consecutive themed nights. Tickets are available for purchase. Creek Show will be open through November 16.
Meanwhile Brewing Company presents Fourth Anniversary Celebration
Raise a cold one in celebration of four years of local craft beer at Meanwhile Brewing. Highlights include the release of an IPA collaboration with Pinthouse Brewing and live music performances by Deep-state, Hey Cowboy, and Luna Luna. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, November 9
Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience
Venture through the Forbidden Forest made famous by the popular Harry Potter and Fantastic Beats series at this immersive walking trail experience. McKinney Roughs Nature Park will be transformed into the iconic site from the books and movies, complete with character appearances, spell-casting activations, and a themed village at the end of the trail. The experience is open through December 19.
Sunday, November 10
Dogsgiving
Show gratitude for the pups in your life at the 4th annual Dogsgiving. Guests to this event hosted at Nomadic Outpost can enjoy live music, dog tarot readings, adoptions, and more. Admission is free and open to the pet-loving public.
The Black Crowes in concert
American rock band The Black Crowes brings their talent to Austin City Limits Live (ACL Live & 3TEN ACL Live) for two back-to-back nights. The group is known for songs such as “She Talks To Angels” and comes to Austin in support of their new album, Happiness Bastards. Tickets for both shows are available now.