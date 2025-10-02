Concert News
Twice, featured in K-Pop Demon Hunters, brings world tour to Austin
A band enjoying renewed success on the Billboard Hot 100 chart is heading to Austin, although some new fans of their music might not know much about the group. Twice, who contributed to the smash hit, direct-to-streaming movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, will play Austin's Moody Center on Friday, April 17, 2026.
The 2026 World Tour stars January 9 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and for now ends on March 21 in Taipei. In addition to the Austin show, Twice will be hitting the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, January 31. Austin is a new date on a previously announced tour.
The K-pop group is touring in support of their fourth full-length album, This is For, which debuted at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The band were the first female K-Pop group to headline both MLB and NFL stadiums, according to a press release, and were also the first to headline a U.S. stadium.
Twice has two songs on the K-Pop Demon Hunters soundtrack: Their own song, "Strategy," and a rendition of an original song written for the film, "Takedown." "Strategy" played early in the film when the fictional band Huntr/x returns home after a show and looks forward to some down time that they never get.
"Takedown" had a strong narrative importance in the film. Without spoilers, this track embodies the central struggle in the film before it is resolved. Twice recorded a cover version that played over the end credits and some behind-the-scenes footage during recording.
The Twice version of "Takedown" and "Strategy" peaked at No. 50 and 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively, and are currently at No. 68 and 69.
This tour is special not just because of the enormous popularity of K-Pop Demon Hunters, but because the band will be performing on a 360-degree stage — that means fans should be able to enjoy the show equally, no matter where they're sitting.
The nine-member band — featuring Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu — will perform “The Feels,” “More & More,” “Fancy,” “Strategy," and other hits in an all-new stage show.
North American ticket sales start with an artist presale Thursday, October 9, at 11 am ET. Fans must sign up to tie in their Ticketmaster account at livemu.sc/twice by Monday, October 6, at 7 pm ET. Remaining tickets will go to a general on-sale beginning Thursday, October 9, at 3 pm at LiveNation.com.
Twice World Tour 2026 newly announced North America Dates:
NORTH AMERICA
- Fri Jan 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Aren
- Tue Jan 13 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Jan 17 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Wed Jan 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Thu Jan 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
- Wed Jan 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena
- Sat Jan 31 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- Tue Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Wed Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Tue Mar 03 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Fri Mar 06 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum
- Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Apr 03 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Mon Apr 06 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena
- Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center