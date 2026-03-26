Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Live music and festivals are all you’ll need to keep busy in the days ahead. Catch the first show of the KUTX 989.9 Rock the Park Concert Series season, or lighten things up at Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark during the Water Lantern Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, March 26
Rodeo Austin
Action continues for the final days of the season at Rodeo Austin. Highlights include ProRodeo events, a livestock show, a beer and wine garden, special attractions, and food trucks on the Travis County Exposition Center grounds. Post-competition musical performers include Flatland Cavalry, Tanya Tucker, and Aaron Watson. Rodeo Austin continues through March 29.
Friday, March 27
KUTX 98.9 presents Rock the Park Concert Series
Mueller Lake Park hosts a free concert series for its 16th season. This month’s family-friendly show features local artists Bananner Man and Dorio on the amphitheater stage. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or stadium cushions for a comfortable listening experience. Pets on leashes are welcome. The monthly series continues through May 15. Admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Wine & Food Foundation presents Big Reds & Bubbles
Indulge in more than 100 curated sparkling and red wines from around the world at Austin Wine & Food Foundation’s boozy evening bash. Attendees will embark on a sip-and-stroll style tasting experience that also features paired bites from some of the most acclaimed Austin restaurants. Guests are encouraged to wear their most glamorous Venetian-esque attire, ball gowns, and masks in celebration of the event’s theme, "Midnight Masquerade.” Proceeds of Big Reds & Bubbles benefit the Austin Wine & Food Foundation's philanthropic initiatives. A limited number of tickets are available.
Ballet Austin presents Marie Antoinette: Vampire Queen of Versailles
Ballet Austin takes a trip through history to an alternate timeline where Marie Antoinette chooses to become a vampire. The original production explores what the young queen would do if she had real, albeit supernatural power. The company describes the play as "Seductive. Decadent. Deliciously dangerous." Three performances are scheduled for March 27, 28, and 29, with tickets still available for every show.
Saturday, March 28
City of Round Rock Arts and Culture presents Mainly Art
Venture just outside the city limits for a monthly showcase of local artwork in the heart of downtown Round Rock. Guests of Mainly Art can stroll through the outdoor market, discover the work of 15 visual artists, and enjoy a day exploring the treasures of historic Main Street. Admission is free and open to the public.
Water Lantern Festival
Bring friends and family to Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark for an evening of Water Lantern Festival fun. Highlights of the evening include live music, food trucks, activities, and the chance to witness thousands of lanterns reflected against the water after sunset. Tickets are on sale now.
Sunday, March 29
Broadway Rave
Treat your inner theater kid to a fantastic evening of show tunes and entertainment at the 29th Street Ballroom. Ravers will sing along to their favorite Broadway musical hits and get in the groove on the dance floor. Dressing as your most beloved character from the stage is highly encouraged. Get more details on Etix.