Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Venture out to every corner of the city to celebrate the new month with tons of can’t-miss happenings. Experience the beloved Broadway musical Annie, or spend a day outside with the family at the Violet Crown Festival or the iconic Pecan Street Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, May 1
The Paramount Theatre presents An Evening with David Sedaris
Humor writer David Sedaris brings his waxings to the stage at the Paramount Theatre. Sedaris will read new and unpublished material and take questions from the audience during the evening. He’s well known for his popular book collections, including Calypso, A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries, and Happy-Go-Lucky. Sedaris will also participate in a book signing for fans.
Friday, May 2
American Short Fiction presents The Stars at Night
Acclaimed authors and community advocates are celebrated under the stars at Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum. The gala will feature country music DJ sets by Bae Price’s Larny Price, literary-themed cocktails, bites, sweet treats from local shops, and more. VIP tickets include signed books and other exclusive evening experiences. Splurge on your tickets now!
Broadway in Austin presents Annie
The story of a beloved orphan and her fairy tale-esque guardian comes to life at Bass Concert Hall. Audiences can expect a full setlist of the musical’s classic hits, including “Tomorrow” and “Hard Knock Life.” The production will showcase the iconic journey of Little Orphan Annie and hit tunes in a new retelling of the family-friendly story. Shows are scheduled through May 4.
Saturday, May 3
Pecan Street Festival
One of Austin’s most enduring festivals takes up new residence at Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Highlights of the two-day, semi-annual festival includes family-friendly activations, local artist vendors, local wine and beer booths, food offerings, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Violet Crown Community Works presents Violet Crown Festival
Celebrate the local area of Brentwood, Crestview, and beyond at Brentwood Neighborhood Park. The Violet Crown Festival will feature local live music, an art fair featuring Austin-based creators, kids’ activities, food truck, an amateur barbecue brisket cook-off, and more. Admission is free.
iHeartCountry Festival
The iHeartCountry Festival returns to Austin’s Moody Center for another night of star-studded musical moments. This year’s program features performances by Bailey Zimmerman, Sam Hunt, Rascal Flatts, Brooks & Dunn, and more. Country music personality Bobby Bones will host the evening. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Sunday, May 4
ACL Live presents Jack White in concert
Rock star Jack White performs live in concert at Austin City Limits Live. The enigmatic musician known best for his work with the White Stripes comes to Austin in support of his new EP, No Name. Tickets for both shows are available now.