Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Comedy shows, festivals, and live music are on the agenda in the days ahead. Enjoy a cultural experience at the Sama Sama Art Festival or see comedians like Mo Amer and George Lopez on stage. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, July 17
Cap City Comedy Club presents Tom Arnold
Comedian Tom Arnold performs live at Capitol City Comedy Club. The actor, writer, and producer brings his Midwestern perspective to the stage. He’s best known for his roles on shows including Roseanne, Carpool, and Austin Powers. General admission tickets are available now.
Friday, July 18
ACL Live presents George Lopez
Actor and comedian George Lopez brings new stand-up material to a live audience at Austin City Limits Live. Lopez became a household name during the longtime run of his eponymous mid-2000s TV sitcom. Currently, he stars on NBC's Lopez vs Lopez, opposite his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez. Get tickets now.
Saturday, July 19
Habang Buhay presents Sama Sama Art Festival
Celebrate Pan-Asian creativity and culture at the Moontower Cider Company. This family-friendly festival will feature visual artists, live music and dance performance, a crafts market, and more. Admission is free and open to the public.
Stubb's Bar-B-Q presents Jessie Reyez in concert
Singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez performs live at Stubb's Bar-B-Q. The Canadian artist is known for her hip-hop and contemporary sound in songs such as “Figures” and “Shutter Island.” She makes a stop in Austin as part of tour promoting her new album, Paid In Memories. Get more details in Live Nation.
Austin City Limits Live presents Mo Amer: El Oso Palestino Tour
Actor and comedian Mo Amer performs new stand-up material at Austin City Limits Live. The Palestinian-American entertainer is best known for his popular Netflix show, Mo and for his appearances on the Hulu sitcom, Ramy. Amer has also released a comedy special, Mo Amer: The Vagabond on Netflix. Tickets are available now.
EmpowHER Music and Arts Festival
The Courtyard ATX Live Music & Event Venue and Anna Madewell host a day for local creatives and their talents spanning arts and entertainment. Activities include a curated creative market of local, women-led businesses; interactive brand activations; a live podcast; and a variety of live performances. The entertainment lineup will feature DJ sets, fire flow artists, burlesque performers, instrumentalists, and more. Get more event details on Facebook.
Sunday, July 20
Austin Parks Foundation presents Movies in the Park
Enjoy a family-friendly movie at the Deep Eddy Municipal Pool. The free community movie series presented by Austin Parks Foundation will feature a screening of the animated film Moana. Stop by early for activities and a vendor market ahead of showtime at dusk. Guests are encouraged to bring their own blankets or lawn chairs for the most relaxing viewing experience. The series continues through August 14.