Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Concerts, movies on kayaks, and pirate-themed cocktails are on the agenda in the days to come. Explore buccaneer life at the Shipwreck’d bar pop-up, or watch a family-friendly movie on the water at Rowing Dock. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, August 7
The Eleanor presents Shipwreck’d
Cocktail bar The Eleanor transforms into a boozy swashbuckling experience inspired by the pirate life. This multi-sensory, immersive pop-up bar features themed cocktails, nautical decor, and a high-seas ambiance perfect for groups and couples alike. Guests are encouraged to don their best pirate attire for an added flair. Walk-ins and reservations are available. Shipwreck’d is open through August 31.
Carpenter Hotel presents Field Pages Watercolor and Swim
Austin-based artist Emma C. Schmidt will lead a watercolor workshop poolside at the Carpenter Hotel. A pool pass is included with each ticket purchase. Following the session, guests can cool down with a swim. This workshop series continues monthly through September 4.
Friday, August 8
Rowing Dock presents Finding Nemo: On Water Screening
Float on the water and enjoy a film screening of animated classic, Finding Nemo, on Lady Bird Lake. Visitors can watch the movie from a kayak, canoe, or paddleboard, all available for rental at Rowing Dock. Come early to feed the fish or enjoy cold treats from an on-site ice cream truck. Tickets are available now.
Jurassic Quest
Explore the primordial age of dinosaurs with the family in tow at Palmer Events Center. “The Quest” is a self-guided scavenger hunt activity that includes an educational video tour and lifesize dinos along the route. Jurassic Quest is open through August 10.
Saturday, August 9
Wally Workman Gallery presents 45th Anniversary Group Show opening reception
Wally Workman Gallery celebrates 45 years of art by featuring a show of 45 artists. The group show will include artwork by Austin creators such as Helmut Barnett, Carol Dawson, Joyce Howell, Will Klemm, Priscilla Robinson, and Ian Shults. Following opening weekend, the exhibition will be on display through August 31.
Rowing Dock presents Afterhours Moonlight Paddle
Experience sunset on the water at the Rowing Dock. This after-hours, self-guided tour will feature walk-up rentals all evening. Each vessel will be outfitted with a boating light for a dreamy float. Guests are encouraged to dress in glow-in-the-dark gear to elevate the nighttime event.
Sunday, August 10
Macy Gray in concert
Music artist Macy Gray performs live at the Paramount Theatre. The R&B singer is best known for her raspy vocals and hit songs including “I Try” and “Still.” Gray comes to Austin in support of the 25th anniversary of her debut album, On How Life Is. Tickets are available now.