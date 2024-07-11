Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Under the spotlight and in the crowd are the best places to be with this roundup of live entertainment. See Austinite Katie Folger’s acclaimed one-woman play, or catch live concerts from Cage The Elephant and New Kids on the Block. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, July 11
Katie Folger presents Getting in Bed with the Pizza Man
Austin’s own film and comedy darling Katie Folger brings her one-woman show to Ground Floor Theatre for a weekend of shows exploring female sexual empowerment in the post-pandemic era. Folger’s play, Getting in Bed with the Pizza Man has taken audiences by storm. This is the production's second stint in Austin by popular demand. Shows are scheduled through July 13.
Moody Center Cage The Elephant in concert
Rock band Cage The Elephant performs live at Moody Center. The group known for hits like “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked” and “Cigarette Daydreams” comes to Austin in support of their new album, Neon Pill. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Friday, July 12
Zilker Theatre Productions presents Legally Blonde the Musical
The inspiring story of beloved and bubbly blonde Elle Woods comes to life on stage at Zilker Hillside Theater. Legally Blonde the Musical will star native Austinite Megan Hudson as Elle Woods and Will Mallick as Emmett Forrest, Elle's love interest. The iconic production is the cornerstone of the 65th anniversary of Zilker Theatre Productions, which celebrates its longstanding outdoor performing arts partnership with the City of Austin. Shows are scheduled through August 17.
Germania Insurance Amphitheater New Kids on the Block in concert
Pop group New Kids on the Block makes a stop in Austin at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Fans of the longtime group can expect a setlist including their greatest hits as part of their 2024 Magic Summer Tour. They’ll be joined by artists and fellow ‘80s icons Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. For more details, go to Ticketmaster.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Lil Rel Howery
Comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery brings his humorous talents off the television screen and to live audiences at Capitol City Comedy Club. He’s best known for his appearances in films including Free Guy, Get Out, and Bad Trip. Howery was also the star of his own Fox sitcom, Rel. Shows are scheduled through July 13.
Saturday, July 13
The Loren Hotel presents Lakeside Maker’s Market
Spend the morning shopping at a curated market featuring local makers and artisans on the Cafe at The Loren Patio. This month’s featured vendors offer opportunities to shop fine jewelry from Aviv Collection, caps from Good Day Hat Co., permanent jewelry from Link x Lou, and more. Market admission is free and open to the public. For art and home finds at five other markets this weekend, check out this list.
Sunday, July 14
Garbo’s Next Gen Chef’s Series
Garbo’s North Lamar location launches its Next Gen Chef’s Series, highlighting Austin’s young culinary talent with a weekly featured chef-prepared special dish. This week’s dish is from Chef B Loza, the Chef de Cuisine at Bacalar, who will prepare Lobster Pambazo. The three-week series continues through July 28.