Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Stimulate the senses and explore the city with the help of immersive visual arts performances, foodie-approved sausages, and high-volume live concerts. Celebrate 12 years of Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden, or catch Third Eye Blind onstage at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, visit our calendar.
Thursday, August 1
Cap City Comedy Club presents Maria Bamford
Comedian and actress Maria Bamford takes the stage as the latest featured performer at Cap City Comedy Club. She is best known for her brand of personal and experimental comedy that focuses on mental illness. Her recent work includes a starring role in the semi-autobiographical Netflix comedy series, Lady Dynamite, and the cult favorite web series, The Maria Bamford Show. Performances are scheduled through August 3.
Friday, August 2
Third Eye Blind in concert
Rock band Third Eye Blind performs live at Germania Insurance Amphitheater as part of the fourth edition of their Summer Gods Tour. Since rising to stardom in the ‘90s, the group has released seven studio albums and is known for hit songs such as “Jumper” and “Never Let You Go.” They will be joined by special guests Yellowcard and Arizona. Get more concert details on Ticketmaster.
Ventana Ballet presents Night Birds
Local performing arts company Ventana Ballet teams up with The Cathedral for an immersive, 360-degree performance celebrating the avian species for three special shows. The one-hour production will be accompanied by a complimentary bar experience featuring signature cocktails inspired by birds. Other refreshments from local distilleries and breweries will also be available. Night Birds also features work by young female and non-binary artists that explore bird-themed works. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Saturday, August 3
Pop Cats Austin
Pop Cats returns with a fun and fur-packed festival at the Palmer Events Center. The two-day event will feature immersive cat-inspired environments, cat adoptions, tattoos, workshops, and more. Festival goers can also expect cat-inspired art and the chance to shop with pet brands and featured vendors. Tickets are available now.
Banger’s Sausage House & Beer Garden presents 12th Anniversary Safari Party & Beer Festival
Raise a pint to 12 years of good sausage, great beer, and even better company at Banger’s safari-themed party and beer festival. Highlights include five new exotic sausage flavors cooked over a live fire, alcoholic and non-alcoholic collaborative beer offerings, and live music performances. Party admission is free and open to the public.
Black Austin Film Festival
Experience Black films and stories as told by Black artists and filmmakers at the inaugural Black Austin Film Festival. Highlights of the two-day event hosted at ColdTowne Theater include screenings of shorts by Black creators, Q&A sessions, panel discussions, a closing night mixer, and the Austin Film Festival’s First 3 Pages live event. Tickets and badges are available.
Moody Center presents Niall Horan in concert
Singer-songwriter Niall Horan performs live at Moody Center. The Irish artist is best known for his time as a One Direction member and his recent projects Flicker in 2017 and Heartbreak Weather in 2020. He comes to Austin in support of his album The Show. Get more information on Ticketmaster.