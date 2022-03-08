Gucci unveils its first luxurious Austin boutique at The Domain

Austin fashionistas, if you’re hankering to pad your wardrobe with some lavish style, it’s time to store up. And the city’s newest retailer can help ensure you’re enveloped in the best of Italian luxury.

Now officially open at The Domain: an elegant Gucci boutique spanning more than 5,000 square feet that’s exquisitely adorned with lush interior elements and showcases bespoke offerings unlike any other brand.

This is the first Gucci store in the Austin market and the fifth in Texas.

News first broke about Gucci opening its $1.5 million full-scale boutique last spring, with devotees of the high-end fashion brand celebrating the move — and likely also reveling in the fact that they no longer have to travel to the Gucci outlet in San Marcos or to other Gucci locations in San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston for a shopping spree.

The new Domain boutique features a wide collection of men’s and women’s shoes, handbags, luggage, small leather goods, fashion and silver jewelry, watches, eyewear, and Gucci Beauty and fragrances.

While the chic goods may attract shoppers, the Gucci shop’s design may keep them spellbound. Aiming to evoke a welcoming and relaxed feel, the LEED-certified boutique is bedecked in an Italian marble facade and boasts a discreet, contemporary interior that features a “determinedly spare use of space.”

“In keeping with the elegant and contemporary eclecticism that characterizes Gucci’s collections, the store sees the combination of traditional and modern, industrial and romantic,” a release notes. “Contrasting merchandising elements represent different design codes, combining to create curiosity, inviting customers to feel like they are constantly discovering new aspects of the store.”

In a manner befitting the Gucci brand, the mood within the boutique is one of discretion, though there’s plenty of drama unfolding. For instance, marble polychrome inlays create decorative 3D effects on the floors and mechanical display units contrast with rich fabrics throughout, while varnished elements, velvet upholstery, and layered vintage rugs add to the overall sumptuous ambience.

While Gucci isn’t the only high-end fashion retailer to recently make a move on Austin (Prada also plans to enter the market in the next few years), Gucci is often seen as the gold standard in luxury brands, and its entry into the Capital City also speaks to the changing landscape of a growing Austin.

The new Gucci boutique is located at 11601 Century Oaks Terrace, suite 105, at The Domain. The store is open Monday through Saturday 11 am-8 pm and Sunday noon-6 pm.