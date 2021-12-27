Austin-based Kendra Scott rings up dazzling new Disney World boutique

After a big win, you might hear a sports champion proclaim, “I’m going to Disney World!” as part of a Disney TV ad campaign. Now, Austin jewelry entrepreneur Kendra Scott can legitimately utter the same phrase.

Next spring, the Austin-based Kendra Scott brand — a purveyor of jewelry and other fashion accessories — is opening a store at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Disney Springs is a retail, dining, and entertainment center.

The 1,650-square-foot Disney Springs store will pay tribute to the Kendra Scott brand’s work with Inheritance of Hope, a nonprofit that brings hope to young families facing the loss of a parent due to a terminal illness. For the past five years, the brand has collaborated with Inheritance of Hope to host an all-expenses-paid weekend retreat to Walt Disney World Resort for families coping with a parent’s diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. To date, more than 70 families have gone on these retreats.

“Aside from being an integral addition to our brand footprint, I am thrilled to be opening this location at Disney Springs in celebration of a philanthropic program that is so dear to our hearts,” Tom Nolan, CEO of Kendra Scott, says in a news release.

Scott stepped down as CEO in February and named Nolan as her successor. She remains executive chairwoman of the company. Nolan previously held the titles of president, chief revenue officer, and chief marketing officer at the business.

The brand, which employs over 2,000 people, operates more than 100 standalone stores in the U.S., including three in Austin.

Forbes reported earlier this year that the company’s annual sales are $360 million. The company, which Scott started in 2002, is valued at more than $1 billion.