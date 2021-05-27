Iconic homegrown restaurant chain woos Austin with new burger concept

Sometimes, when you bite into a classic juicy burger with all the fixins, there’s only one thing to say: Woo woo! And that’s precisely what the proprietors of Austin’s newest ghost-kitchen burger concept hope locals will say about their new offering: Woo Woo Burgers.

Launching appropriately on National Burger Day, Friday, May 28, Woo Woo Burgers is the latest concept from the restaurateurs behind Austin’s beloved Z’Tejas Southwest Grill. Operating out of Z’Tejas’ Sixth Street location, Woo Woo Burgers will offer online ordering for home delivery via third-party services and curbside pickup, with the proprietors noting the recent increase in demand for such food services.

“We’re excited to launch this new concept,” says Robby Nethercut, chief operating officer of Woo Woo Burgers. “Woo Woo Burgers is a passion project of ours. It’s the delicious, simple type of food that we love made with the best ingredients.”

Dubbed a “throwback concept with a straightforward menu,” Woo Woo Burgers will serve up fresh, never frozen, hormone-free beef burgers and chicken sandwiches and sides — with nothing you can’t pronounce, a release says.

The signature Woo Woo Burger is a 1/3-pound patty made with an 80/20 Angus chuck and brisket blend then topped with tomato, red onion, pickles, and lettuce. A Woo Woo cheeseburger and bacon cheeseburger will also be available. The Woo Woo Grilled Chicken Sandwich comes with lettuce, pickles, and mayonnaise. And the Woo Woo Club Chicken Sandwich kicks things up a few layers, with smoked bacon, cheese, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, and mayo.

Ghost-kitchen concepts have ramped up in recent times, in part due to pandemic-related restaurant closures and more demand for diversity in food delivery. Austin even recently welcomed the largest multifunctional kitchen community in Texas: the 55,000-square-foot Prep ATX, which just announced new tenants Tiny Pies and Brooklyn Breakfast Shop, among others. And prior to that company’s entry into the Austin market, Kitchen United Mix, which features an array of local concepts, was holding its own in the ghost-kitchen space.

While Woo Woo Burgers is structured differently than those ghost-kitchen concepts, in that it’s located within a Z’Tejas location, the launch of the burger brand coincides with Z’Tejas’ local expansion, including the addition of a third location opening this fall in Northwest Austin.

In celebration of the launch, Woo Woo Burgers will donate 10 percent of total sales for the first 10 days to Special Olympics Texas.

“Burgers represent American culture: backyard gatherings, barbecues, nostalgia of the good ol’ days,” says Diego Bolanos, Woo Woo Burgers’ executive chef. “I see Woo Woo Burgers as a great opportunity to connect to the community and our guests.”