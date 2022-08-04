6 things to know in Austin food right now: South Congress cafe strolls to Lamar with new location

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

The South Congress Hotel cafe known for its pastries, Mañana, is opening a new location August 14, aptly named Mañana Dos. This one will be along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail — exciting news for walkers who pass the Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge. An opening party on August 13 will give a sneak peek at the huge selection (adult beverages, food, smoothies, coffee, pastries, and retail). Mañana Dos will be open daily from 7 am to 7 pm.

Other News

A new limited edition can for Zilker Brewing’s year-round Parks & Rec pale ale will support its collaborator, Austin Parks Foundation, through a portion of sales. There will be pop-ups throughout the month to celebrate the release, including an event at the Buzzmill Riverside (August 4, 6 pm to 8 pm), a happy hour at Bangers (August 5, 4 pm to 6 pm), and a pub crawl to Barton Springs Saloon, Carpenter Hotel, Juliet, and Lou’s Barton Springs (August 25).

Stakes are high as sotol maker Desert Door hosts its inaugural Margarita Madness cocktail competition. Four rounds will be held at the Dripping Springs distillery, starting August 4 through 7. Competitors are at the mercy of the public, who will taste the mixes and vote on each bracket’s winner. The overall winner is awarded a chance to add their cocktail to the permanent menu at Desert Door. More information, including other dates, available on Eventbrite.

Wine & Food Foundation is celebrating 25 years with a few updates. The Rare & Fine Wine Auction on November 25 will benefit Lift Collective, which pursues equity in the wine industry, for the second year in a row. It’s also expanding its Imbibe series, with four 101 classes starting August 4. Similarly, it’s offering WSET certification classes through a partnership with Texas Wine School, open to both members and nonmembers.

Goodstock by Nolan Ryan, a butcher shop in Round Rock, is hosting a school supplies drive for the Round Rock ISD. Now through August 7, visitors to the store can trade school supplies for 15 percent off throughout the store, excluding alcohol. A full list of requested school supplies is available at rrisdeducationfoundation.org, containing items like notebooks, writing implements, and art supplies. Deliveries to teachers and students will start the next day.

Kin Euphorics, a non-alcoholic spirit, is teaming up with local chefs and musicians for a free pool party at Kitty Kohen’s on August 7 from 4 pm to 7 pm. It’s all to celebrate a new flavor, Kin Bloom. The spouse-management team at Le Beef Burger will be slinging burgers alongside New Waterloo’s Amanda Rockman selling popsicles. Twin musicians the Bros Fresh are playing a DJ set and anticipating their ACL debut this summer. Register on Eventbrite.

Upscale Italian restaurant Andiamo announced a summer menu with new plates from appetizers to desserts. Highlights include a prosciutto and burrata (mozzarella stuffed with more ricotta-like cheese), beet fettuccine with wine sauce and smoked olive oil, and seafood risotto with shrimp, scallops, clams, and muscles. For dessert, try the millefoglie, a stacked pastry with custard and blueberry. Full menu available on Tock.