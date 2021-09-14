Austin drinks in ranking as top happy hour town in Texas, says study

Happy hours in Austin are practically as popular as brisket from Franklin Barbecue or queso from Kerbey Lane. So it’s no surprise that Austin has snagged the toast-worthy title of the best happy hour town in Texas.

A new ranking from jewelry retailer Shane Co. (not sure of the connection between cocktails and carats) puts Austin at No. 3 among the best U.S. cities for happy hours. That places Austin above Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Phoenix takes first place, with San Diego at No. 2.

Bolstering Austin’s position in the Shane Co. study, real estate brokerage Redfin ranks the Capital City seventh for the number of #HappyHour Instagram posts per 100,000 and eighth for the overall volume of those posts. No other Texas cities show up among the top 20 U.S. cities.

To come up with its ranking, Shane Co. analyzed Yelp data from the 50 largest U.S. cities. It then judged each city based on happy hour expenses, number of happy hour spots, average number of happy hour reviews, average rating of happy hour spots, and number of “perfect” amenity-rich happy hour spots. Among the 50 cities, Austin holds the No. 1 ranking for the most “perfect” happy hour spots.

Three other Texas cities appear in the top 10: Dallas (No. 4), San Antonio (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9). Among all 50 cities, San Antonio ranks as the lowest-cost place for happy hour ($26.80 for an evening of drinks consumed by one person).

“There’s something special about unwinding after a long day of work with a nice, cool drink out on the town,” Shane Co. gushes. “The bubbly atmosphere, as well as chatting with pals and sociable strangers that will soon become friends, are all things that make happy hour, well, happy!”