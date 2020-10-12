Austin suburb rings up plans for new H-E-B with expanded amenities

H-E-B is continuing to grow its presence around Austin. On October 9, the San Antonio-based grocery chain announced its second location in Leander at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd.
A bigger store means bigger departments, including expanded produce, dairy, deli, and organic sections. A full-service bakery will offer scratch-made artisan breads, desserts, pastries, and custom cakes and include an H-E-B Tortilleria, which will churn out the store's much-loved (and much written about) tortillas.
The new Leander store will also boast a host of amenities, including a Texas Backyard, which sells products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining. And, in keeping with current trends, it will also have expanded curbside and home delivery departments and self-checkout areas to make buying groceries even easier.
Other amenities at the Leander store:
- A pharmacy drive-thru
- A wine and beer department with expanded "variety of local, national and international labels"
- A floral area where customers can order custom arrangements online and pick them up in store
- Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections
- Business Center for financial services, licenses and permits, tickets to local attractions, and lottery tickets
- Meal Simple section with pre-prepared, grab-and-go options
“Each H-E-B is special, and this store will be no exception, offering an exciting and complete shopping experience,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B's director of public affairs, in a release. “We have served Leander for more than a decade and are thrilled to grow with this community.”
And the community is indeed growing. Last year, the Urban Land Institute identified Leander as a “hipsturbia," aka a suburb where young professionals often move after being priced out of nearby cities, and where live-work-play environments thrive. Last week, it was announced that Northline, a mixed-use development underway between U.S. Highway 183 and the 183A toll road, has secured its first tenant.
Construction on the new Leander store will begin in early 2021, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for later that fall.