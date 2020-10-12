Home » Restaurants + Bars
Here Everything's Bigger

Austin suburb rings up plans for new H-E-B with expanded amenities

Austin suburb rings up plans for new H-E-B with expanded amenities

By
H-E-B heb leander rendering
Leander's new store should be open in 2021. Rendering courtesy of H-E-B

H-E-B is continuing to grow its presence around Austin. On October 9, the San Antonio-based grocery chain announced its second location in Leander at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd.

A bigger store means bigger departments, including expanded produce, dairy, deli, and organic sections. A full-service bakery will offer scratch-made artisan breads, desserts, pastries, and custom cakes and include an H-E-B Tortilleria, which will churn out the store's much-loved (and much written about) tortillas.

The new Leander store will also boast a host of amenities, including a Texas Backyard, which sells products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining. And, in keeping with current trends, it will also have expanded curbside and home delivery departments and self-checkout areas to make buying groceries even easier.

Other amenities at the Leander store:

  • A pharmacy drive-thru
  • A wine and beer department with expanded "variety of local, national and international labels"
  • A floral area where customers can order custom arrangements online and pick them up in store
  • Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections
  • Business Center for financial services, licenses and permits, tickets to local attractions, and lottery tickets
  • Meal Simple section with pre-prepared, grab-and-go options

“Each H-E-B is special, and this store will be no exception, offering an exciting and complete shopping experience,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B's director of public affairs, in a release. “We have served Leander for more than a decade and are thrilled to grow with this community.”

And the community is indeed growing. Last year, the Urban Land Institute identified Leander as a “hipsturbia," aka a suburb where young professionals often move after being priced out of nearby cities, and where live-work-play environments thrive. Last week, it was announced that Northline, a mixed-use development underway between U.S. Highway 183 and the 183A toll road, has secured its first tenant. 

Construction on the new Leander store will begin in early 2021, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for later that fall. 

Read These Next
Levain Bakery chocolate chip cookie
New York's most famous chocolate chip cookie now available in Austin
H-E-B grocery store front logo sign
H-E-B's Mueller store secretly adds food hall and barbecue restaurant
H-E-B store south first william cannon
H-E-B fires up open date for new South Austin store and True Texas BBQ