Austin suburb rings up plans for new H-E-B with expanded amenities

H-E-B is continuing to grow its presence around Austin. On October 9, the San Antonio-based grocery chain announced its second location in Leander at 19348 Ronald W. Reagan Blvd.

A bigger store means bigger departments, including expanded produce, dairy, deli, and organic sections. A full-service bakery will offer scratch-made artisan breads, desserts, pastries, and custom cakes and include an H-E-B Tortilleria, which will churn out the store's much-loved (and much written about) tortillas.

The new Leander store will also boast a host of amenities, including a Texas Backyard, which sells products for grilling, gardening, and outdoor entertaining. And, in keeping with current trends, it will also have expanded curbside and home delivery departments and self-checkout areas to make buying groceries even easier.

Other amenities at the Leander store:

A pharmacy drive-thru

A wine and beer department with expanded " variety of local, national and international labels"

A floral area where customers can order custom arrangements online and pick them up in store

Sushiya offering handmade sushi selections

Business Center for financial services, licenses and permits, tickets to local attractions, and lottery tickets

Meal Simple section with pre-prepared, grab-and-go options

“Each H-E-B is special, and this store will be no exception, offering an exciting and complete shopping experience,” said Leslie Sweet, H-E-B's director of public affairs, in a release. “We have served Leander for more than a decade and are thrilled to grow with this community.”

And the community is indeed growing. Last year, the Urban Land Institute identified Leander as a “hipsturbia," aka a suburb where young professionals often move after being priced out of nearby cities, and where live-work-play environments thrive. Last week, it was announced that Northline, a mixed-use development underway between U.S. Highway 183 and the 183A toll road, has secured its first tenant.

Construction on the new Leander store will begin in early 2021, with a grand opening celebration scheduled for later that fall.