Chow Down
Acclaimed Austin chefs bring new Southern soul to Hoover's Cooking space
Two notable closures this year have led to new signs of life. Amanda Turner, former chef de cuisine at Southern fine dining restaurant Olamaie, is opening a new residency at the former home of Hoover's Cooking at 2002 Manor Rd. ChowChow is "opening soon," according to its Instagram page.
ChowChow, referring to a Southern relish that preserves just about anything the maker finds in their fridge or garden, is a fitting follow-up to both soul food restaurant Hoover's Cooking and Olamaie, which closed in March and July, respectively. And Turner is a great person to run it, alongside its co-owner and former Olamaie sous chef Jonathan Sánchez, who will lead the pastry program.
Jonathan Sánchez and Amanda Turner (left and right) found a way to keep their culinary partnership going beyond Olamaie.Photo by Keith Kreeger
“ChowChow is a concept I’ve been thinking about for years, so to finally bring it to life in a space as meaningful to Austin as Hoover’s is incredibly special,” said Turner in a press release. “Chef Hoover paved the way for Southern and soul food in Austin, and I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to build on that legacy while bringing my own perspective and cooking this renowned Black-owned space."
The meat-and-three format will make plates customizable and homey.Photo by Keith Kreeger
Fans of Hoover's will likely be happy to know that the casual dining style is sticking around. The menu plays on the meat-and-three, a classic Southern combo of a meat (or at least a main dish) and three sides. The space will also continue to honor the casual restaurant that occupied the space for 27 years before it; visitors will still be able to purchase Hoover's merch at the door.
“After nearly three decades, it means a lot to see this space continue to be a place where people can gather around good food,” said Alexander. “Amanda is a talented chef with a real connection to Austin, and I’m excited to see her bring her vision to this space and create the next chapter here.”
Flan and fried chicken offer the best of both worlds.Photo by Keith Kreeger
A press release leaves the door open for Turner, a James Beard Award semifinalist, to "reinterpret it through her own culinary lens." Sánchez will also incorporate some elements inspired by his Latin background and past culinary experience, creating a heritage-forward blend that really makes sense for contemporary Texas. Other inspiration will surely sneak in from Turner's past at Uchi and Uchiko, Odd Duck, Juniper, and Jester King — all important touchstones in Austin's culinary scene — plus DEN and Ryu-Gin in Tokyo
ChowChow does not have a confirmed opening date yet. When it opens, it will start on weekends only, Fridays through Sundays, with counter service. Both dine-in and to-go orders will be available.