News You Can Eat
Car-themed coffee shop and bar game room up the ante in Austin food news
Austinites love a fun theme, whether it's vintage cars or games to play at the sports bar. Plus, some things just never get old, like a fish fry or new brewery.
Openings and closings
The very artsy coffee shop and vintage car showroom Alloy Autohaus celebrated its grand opening Saturday, September 19. The shop is located at 2706 S. Lamar Blvd., attached to antique store Roadrunner Relics. The founders have explained that they want to offer a space that lives up to Austin's notable car culture.
Hutto's Cottonwood Creek Brewery has announced an upcoming taproom in Round Rock, where it plans to be open by the end of the year. Community Impact reports that the new location is at 1201 E. Palm Valley Blvd. An Instagram post by the brewery says the new location will also brew beers.
Cedar Park neighborhood sports bar The All Good has debuted a 1,100-square-foot expansion: a new "Rec Room" featuring two pool tables, shuffleboard, arcade games, and TVs for showing sports. Guests must be at least 21 to enter the space. That means guests have even more excuses to hang out at the All Good, which already has a dog-friendly patio, cornhole, an outdoor video walls, and burger truck JABS.
Other news and notes
Roxie's, the new Southern concept by the family that owns the Salt Lick BBQ, is both welcoming and challenging diners (depending on how you look at it) with a new all-you-can-eat catfish deal on Fish Fry Fridays. For $29.95 every Friday after 5 pm, guests will get unlimited catfish, fries, hush puppies, and coleslaw. Less hungry guests can also order a two-piece plate for $18.95, a new addition to the regular menu
Mexican eateries Ramen Del Barrio and Mercado Sin Nombre are collaborating on September 26. This will be Ramen Del Barrio's first collab (presumably of many) in its new space. The menu will include the Tonkotsu Sin Nombre and a corn flake kakigori (shaved ice) for dessert..
Two popular Austin spots, Fish Shop and Lolo Natural Wine, will host two notable players from Philadelphia's food and wine scene September 27. Superfolie will unite with Fish Shop for a French menu, and Le Caveau with LoLo for curated wines. After those first pop-ups, the Austin restaurants will visit their new friends in Philly.