news you can eat
A fancy-affordable happy hour and guest pastries democratize Austin food news
Like it or not, Austin has become a fancy restaurant town. But there are still many moments of accessibility, whether it's a pancake with a charitable cause or a chance to try something new at a lower price point. Keep supporting those everyday businesses, but if you want to branch out, we have some options for you.
Openings and closings
Fans of Apt 115, don't panic. This wine bar known for its cool atmosphere and fancy foods is making a big shift, but it's staying in the wine business. It's no longer serving dinner, but charcuterie boards, oysters, and bread are staying on the menu. "Our current space was never designed to be a full on restaurant, while we had fun doing it for a while, we are closing that chapter," says the press release about the concept shift. "With the sheer amount of restaurants in Austin, and what seems like a new one opening almost every other day, I feel that it is time for us to exit that market." There will still be 10 daily wine selections by the glass, which will rotate often, and both in-store and retail wine options are dropping in price. New hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 1-9 pm. The last day of dinner service is June 30.
ICYMI: A new food truck in Wimberley is setting the scene for a permanent. Led by Austin chef Adam Puskorius (True Food Kitchen, Fixe Southern House), Neon Armadillo will combine Tex-Mex and barbecue influences. Closer to the capital, a family-owned Italian-American restaurant called Cousin Louie’s is entering Southwest Austin. Chef Louis Ciola brings experience from Barley Swine, Hestia, and Salt & Time. the team behind Armadillo Den is pairing up with Michael Covey (Juniper, Murray's Tavern) to open a West Texas-inspired restaurant and live music venue called Chalmers in a refurbished gas station in early July.
Other news and notes
Philanthropy and pancakes stack up nicely at Kerbey Lane Cafe, which has announced CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Travis County as its most recent beneficiary. From July through September, the diner will donate a portion of monthly pancake special proceeds to help volunteers make informed recommendations on a child's behalf in cases of abuse or neglect. This initiative is part of the ongoing Kerbey Kindness Program.
Two of Austin's fancier restaurants have just announced (slightly) more accessible options. Mexican restaurant El Naranjo, led by James Beard Award-winning chef Iliana de la Vega, is now sending home three course meals via online subscription service Table22. This "supper club" hooks members up with two-person meals for $115, or four-person meals for $225. (Most El Naranjo entrees are $39.) The new, very upscale BOA Steakhouse also just launched a happy hour; Food items like burgers and tacos are all $18 or under, and cocktails are all under $15.
The well-loved brunch spot Paperboy is about to get even more popular with a pastry case takeover series. Guest chefs from around the city will provide their bakes for one Sunday each: Sarah McIntosh of Epicerie (June 30), Tiffany Dejesus of Dai Due (July 28), Abby Love of Abby Jane Bakeshop (August 11), and Jules Stoddart of Little Ola’s Biscuits (August 25). These not-yet-announced goodies will be available both on the seated menu and at the takeaway window. A post on Instagram gives some visual hints at what McIntosh might be bringing this weekend.
There are tons of food deals floating around for the Fourth of July. Here are three you should know. For events, check our holiday roundup.
- Launderette is hosting an upscale lobster boil with several kinds of seafood, and unique sides and desserts like grilled watermelon salad and coconut cake. Available in-person and for takeaway, $75.
- Loro is serving up $5 slushies all day. These spiked drinks cater to the childhood nostalgia of summer without getting too sweet. Less patriotic folks can also get the same deal on July 11.
- Tiff’s Treats has the answer for barbecue-goers looking to bring a no-fuss snack. All through July it is selling sugar cookies topped with red, white, and blue sprinkles. Available for delivery, $21.50 for a dozen.