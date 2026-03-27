News You Can Eat
A new wine patio and a barbacoa fiesta get outside in Austin food news
As South by Southwest has vacated Austin, the people who kept tourists fed have been recovering and finding their second wind for the start of the city's "festival season." There's still plenty going on this weekend and beyond with a new wine patio, anniversary parties, and holiday menus for Nowruz and Passover.
Openings and closings
The Loren Hotel Austin has a new "wine and provisions concept" inspired by aperitivo hour, an Italian version of happy hour that's usually centered around a variety of snacks. Aperí at Paggi House is located on the patio, where guests can choose from a wine list that's more than 40 bottles long, pairing their selection with a build-your-own charcuterie board. Special events will sometimes pop up, including an oyster and champagne night. Aperí is open Thursdays through Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm.
Folks looking to get out of town this weekend might stop by the new Gruene Mercantile, which is throwing a grand opening celebration from March 27-29. Friday is Texas Press Night, but the public is also welcome for Bahnbrecker cocktails, Gruene Bros. Coffee, and live music. Saturday is an all-day meet-and-greet event where makers and brand owners can introduce shoppers to their goods. Then Sunday is Locals Night, with makers based in New Braunfels, live music, drinks by Juan Lobo Tequila, and more coffee. The new store sells kitchen goods, cookbooks, a handful of specialty food items, and more that isn't related to food.
The Bastrop County Emergency Food Pantry has officially marked its new era in a new facility at 1201 Pine St. with a public ribbon cutting ceremony. According to a press release, part of the move is about starting a "grocery-style Neighbor Choice model," which allows families to select the items they receive. The pantry now works on an appointment model, but it also operates a walk-in Community Market Thursdays except the first of the month.
ICYMI: Here are the openings — and one closing — we heard about since the last food news column. Starting with the sad news, longtime comfort food restaurant Hoover's Cooking is closing after 27 years on May 31, giving Austinites time to say goodbye. We turned our attention to New Braunfels twice as the cult-favorite food truck UBP Burgers moved into a permanent space and the Faust Hotel teased a beautiful new Texan-European bar and restaurant. Next weekend, Ceremony Botanical Brewing is launching off its unique no-hops brews at Hi Sign, and today we shared big news that the highly anticipated Austin Oyster Co. is ready to open its first brick-and-mortar restaurant.
Other news and notes
All month in April, Austin chefs are participating in the annual Lamb Jam, an initiative to use lamb as an ingredient in special menu items. All dishes are priced at $30 or less. Participating chefs include Bob Somsith of Lao’d Bar, Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, Ali Clem of La Barbecue, Joey Attwater of Boni’s Bar Next Door, Berty Richter of Ezov, and Peter Klein of Holiday on 7th. Diners can vote on which chef made their favorite dish, and the winner will host a special dinner to celebrate.
At least two Austin restaurants are throwing anniversary parties this weekend. Here's what we've heard:
- Waterloo Ice House: This casual restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary Saturday, March 28, at a free festival at 6203 N. Capital of Texas Hwy. There will be food and drink deals, live music, games, a tie-dye station, a raffle for free Waterloo for a year, and more. The dress theme is '70s, so break out those bell-bottoms.
- El Grandpa Mexican BBQ: This traditional barbacoa spot in Georgetown is well worth the drive, especially for its two-year anniversary fiesta with free tacos for early risers, a book signing, a mariachi performance, and more. The two-day party offers similar deals on Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29.
CultureMap's Easter dining and events roundup is cooking, but that's not the only holiday happening now. Here are four other holiday dining experiences in the next week:
- Nixta Taquería, whose co-owner Sara Mardanbigi comes from a Persian-American family, is celebrating the Persian New Year, Nowruz, in a three-month pop-up called Friendly's. Menu items include kashke bademjan (roasted eggplant), a loghmeh platter (with marinated olives, cucumber dip, tomato and cucumber salad, and pickled vegetables), mahi joonoobi ba sabzi polo (striped sea bass), and more. Reserve on OpenTable.
- Roya, a sophisticated Persian pop-up that opened in a brick-and-mortar space in February, is also celebrating Nowruz now through April 1. The menu includes kuku sabzi (herb frittata), aash reshteh (herb and legume soup), and maahi seabass. Reserve on OpenTable.
- Aba, Austin's famous Mediterranean restaurant on South Congress Avenue, has a special dine-in menu for the Jewish holiday of Passover. Specials available April 1 and 2 include matzo ball soup, latkes made with Parmesan and Brussels sprouts, slow-braised short rib, and apple matzo kugel (sweet casserole). Aba was offering to-go Passover meals, but the order window has closed. Reserve on OpenTable.