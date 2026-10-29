News You Can Eat
Halloween specials and a new pizza spot reanimate Austin food news
As the veil lifts on Halloween weekend, things aren't looking so scary in Austin's food scene. We have news of two openings, prix fixe dinners, and some last-minute Halloween ideas, both for light planners and those going all-out.
Openings and closings
Windsor Park, the neighborhood next to Mueller, has a new pizzeria next to the neighborhood restaurant Hank's. It's owned by the same team, who wrote on Instagram, "Hank’s has felt right at home here, and we’ve loved being part of this neighborhood—so we’re adding another easy dinner spot for families." Big Al’s Pizza is open now for dinner only from 3-10 pm. Guests can order New York-style pizza by the slice, plus salads, appetizers, desserts, and cocktails. Kids also have a space to play while adults relax.
Letterpress Play, a stationery and bookstore by Noah and Kyle Hawley, has opened in its new space at 2209 S. 1st St., Ste. 101, along with local coffee shop Later Gator Coffee Co. Later Gator is operating a sleek coffee bar inside the shop, so guests can pair their book browsing with a signature latte or other classic coffee drink.
This one isn't an opening, but a staying-open. Moody Tongue Sushi, a pop-up by a lauded Chicago restaurant and brewery, is expanding its residency at the Loren Hotel Austin through the end of 2026. The residency specializes in pairings, not just of sushi and beer, but sushi and martinis. However, visitors who just want to enjoy the food don't have to order any drinks.
Other news and notes
Caribbean restaurant Canje is adding a three-course prix fixe dining experience called Sunday Suppa, starting Sunday, November 1. A press release says the rotating Sunday menu ($55) will include dishes representing "the best of Canje, plus a few surprises." Even though the price is fixed, the menu has some flexibility. Diners will have some choices in the first course between dishes like fish tea (clarified broth with vegetables and burnt lime oil), ceviche, and jerk beef patties. The current second course is curry lamb, followed by a third-course tres leches.
Austin Food & Wine Festival is coming up November 6-8, and some of the final details are taking shape. Among them is an appearance by Chef Amanda Turner of ChowChow, a new residency in the former home of Hoover's Cooking. Turner and her ChowChow business partner, Chef Jonathan Sánchez, both worked at the acclaimed Southern restaurant Olamaie, which closed in July. Turner will serve signature dishes from ChowChow at the Made In Texas sampling event on Friday, November 6, then give a live cooking demonstration on Sunday, the 8th, at 2 pm. Visiting the residency in person is part of the fun, but the festival will be many guests' first introduction to the new concept.
We have plenty of recommendations for Halloween events and spooky pop-up bars, but here are a few more food-and-drink-centric picks going into the weekend:
- October 30: Coffee shop Hecho Amano will be making special Japanese pumpkin drinks using oat milk by Minor Figures. The first 50 pumpkin lattes and matchas will be complimentary.
- October 31: Plant-focused "omnivore" lounge and restaurant Jupiter Supper Club is hosting a special Halloween night dinner in the Nova Lounge, its sultry live music space. There will be a live performance alongside a witch, ghost, and spell-themed four-course menu featuring herbs from the restaurant's garden. Plus, the $150 ticket includes a Manhattan made with Jack Daniel's Single Barrel Rye. Reservations are limited, but OpenTable still shows some availability.
- October 31: Dripping Springs dining destination Tillie's at Camp Lucy is hosting a candlelit, Venetian-inspired masquerade dinner with live harp music and "theatrical servers." Guests can expect a blood orange Bellini, squid ink agnolotti, candied beet confit, pumpkin mousse cake, and other seasonal or lightly spooky treats. Tickets ($225) remain available for those who act quickly for two seatings via Eventbrite.