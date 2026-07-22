Golden Hour
Immersive restaurant pop-up recreates Golden Girls kitchen in Austin
Fans of The Golden Girls should start preparing some kitchen-worthy quips now, as an immersive pop-up restaurant aims to recreate the famous set for Austinites to actually eat in. A press release says it's "styled as a fast-casual spot with an emphasis on desserts." The pop-up opens Thursday, August 20, at Wanderlust Wine Co. downtown (610 N. Interstate Hwy 35).
Bucket Listers, the group that brought Austin the Broadway Sing-Along Bar during the summer of 2025, has partnered with Disney Entertainment to make the nationwide tour happen. This project makes a loose copy of the famous Golden Girls kitchen set with dark wood-styled cabinets, chintzy tablecloths, decorative plates on the walls, and other recognizable items that drive the image home.
These mixed drinks are fittingly tropical for the Golden Girls' home, Miami, Florida.Photo courtesy of Bucket Listers
The menu also nods to moments and characterizations from the show, with dishes like Sophia's lasagna al forno (with meat or vegan), Blanche's Georgia-style cookie, and the "Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast)." Guests will start the meal with their choice of a cocktail or mocktail, then an entree, and all meals finish with cheesecake, the go-to snack for the Girls themselves.
“Bucket Listers is honored to now bring ‘The Golden Girls’ Kitchen down to Austin, after sold-out runs across the country,” said president of experiences Derek Berry in a press release. “The opportunity to continue giving 'Golden Girls’ die-hard fans a deeper appreciation for its lasting legacy has been a dream come true for us.”
Cheesecake is the most enduring food symbol of the iconic TV friendship.Photo courtesy of Bucket Listers
Aside from dinner, the worldbuilding continues with photo ops and an exclusive merch store. The pop-up nods to the community that's brought Golden Girls into ongoing relevance with drag brunches by local performers, plus sing-along events and trivia nights.
Tickets haven't opened yet for the Golden Girls Kitchen. A waitlist is available at bucketlisters.com.