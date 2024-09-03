The Wurst is Yet to Come
New Braunfels sausage and beer extravaganza Wurstfest returns for 2024
German culture is on display in many subtle ways throughout Texas' historic towns; Wurstfest is not one of those ways. This oompah-driven, battered-and-fried, lederhosen-clad beer and sausage festival is coming back to New Braunfels for its annual festivities November 1-10.
This is the 63rd year for the Hill Country festival, which takes place on a German-style compound with an exhibition hall, rows upon rows of fair food stalls, imported beers on tap, sausage making stations, children's carnival rides, traditional costumes, and other artisan goods. (More than 20 nonprofits benefit from theses sales.) Since many revelers stay all day, a robust entertainment lineup keeps things fresh on five stages as the beer continues to flow.
The Wurstfest grounds expect to see more than 200,000 visitors over the 10-day festival.Photo courtesy of Wurstfest
More than 40 bands, many of whom are visiting from other cities and countries, will play more than 250 sets. They include:
- Grammy-award winning polka musician Jimmy Sturr and his Orchestra
- New Braunfels' own Grammy-nominated accordionist Alex Meixner
- Germany's Munchholzhauser Blaskapella
- New York's Die Schlauberger
- International Polka Association's 2019 International Band of the Year, Squeezebox with Mollie B
Although some of these sets do begin to blend together when treated as background music, there is plenty of variety between the bands and genres. The rousing oompah genre is probably what most people think of for a German festival, but there will also be polka (more Czech, while oompah bands are more Bavarian), yodeling, and gentler waltzes.
“Music has been an integral part of the Wurstfest celebration since its inception in 1961,” said 2024 Wurstfest President Sherman Krause. “Whether its oompah, polka, yodeling or a waltz, they are classic German genres that get people out onto the dance floor, swaying in their seats and cheering and singing along with the bands."
Alex Meixner is a regular at Wurstfest.Photo courtesy of Wurstfest
A band is scheduled to play every hour of the festival on alternating stages. The full lineup is available at wurstfest.com. Alex Meixner and Mollie B and Squeezebox will get the festival going with the customary “biting of the sausage,” like a ribbon-cutting where people all simultaneously take their first bite of a long string of sausages.Tickets are available online ($18-20) through October 31. Then they'll be available at the gate ($22.50-25). Admission is free Mondays through Thursdays, and certain other days are free or include a second day using coupons from the official website. Operating hours are Mondays through Thursdays from 5-10 pm, Fridays from 5-11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to midnight, and Sundays from 11 am to 10 pm.