Throw the confetti
Austin takes the cake as one of the best places to get married in 2025
Do you hear the bells, Austin? The Texas capital has climbed through the ranks to become one of the top 10 best places to get married in America, according to a just-released study from WalletHub.
Austin now ranks No. 6 for 2025, after ranking No. 21 in last year's report.
WalletHub ranked 182 U.S. cities based on the average wedding costs; the number of venues, vendors, and services; and the number of activities and attractions in every city.
Austin performed well in the categories for facilities and services (No. 9) and activities and attractions (No. 15).
With more than 100 different wedding venues to choose from throughout the Austin area, from rustic barns to haute hotels, there's no shortage of beautiful and unique locations to tie the knot. Plus, the bride and bridesmaids can get the party started early with with a luxurious spa getaway or a prim and proper afternoon tea party.
"Certain cities also make wedding planning easier with an abundance of options for wedding essentials, from florists to videographers to venues," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said. "The more options a city has, the more likely you are to receive competitive pricing and to find places that can work with your optimal schedule."
It's equally important to be budget-conscious, as weddings can cost about $35,000 on average, WalletHub said.
"When weddings can cost tens of thousands of dollars and prices have only become even more outrageously inflated in recent years, it pays to hold your wedding in a city that’s affordable, both for those paying for the wedding and for guests who will need to make accommodations," said Lupo.
Austin has a few low-cost or free wedding venues, such as Chapel Dulcinea in Southwest Austin.
For the avid DIY-ers out there, there's plenty of tasks that can be accomplished without shelling out hundreds or thousands of dollars – such as creating special floral arrangements using unconventional vessels as vases.
Austin came out on top as the best place to get married in Texas, with Houston falling into second place statewide and No. 8 nationally. Two additional Texas cities made it into the top 25 best places to get married: San Antonio (No. 20) and Dallas (No. 23).
The top 10 best places to get married in the U.S.in 2025 are:
- No. 1 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 2 – Las Vegas, Nevada
- No. 3 – Miami, Florida
- No. 4 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 5 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 6 – Austin, Texas
- No. 7 – San Francisco, California
- No. 8 – Houston, Texas
- No. 9 – New Orleans, Louisiana
- No. 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Florida