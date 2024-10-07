Open Swim
You can still get to Barton Springs Pool during ACL Fest: Here's how
With more heat and sunshine in the forecast beyond the weekend of October 5, many Austinites will be wanting to take a dip in the chilly waters of Barton Springs Pool.
The good news is the pool remains open for its normal weekend hours during the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park, although getting there will be a bit trickier.
For those not coming from the festival, the parking lot near the south entrance to the pool is open for swimmers. But road closures on Barton Springs Road and the section of Azie Morton Road north of Lund Street mean you might have to take a different route to get there.
A map depicting how to navigate road closures.Courtesy of texas.gov/parks via KVUE
If you’re arriving from ACL, you’ll have to walk about a half a mile from the Barton Springs Road entrance along Azie Morton, turning right at the parking lot for Barton Springs Pool.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.