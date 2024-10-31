keep austin healthy
Austin is the 2nd 'healthiest' city in America, Forbes says
The city's abundance of yoga studios, health-conscious restaurants, and run clubs is paying off: Austin was just named the second healthiest city in the nation in a new study by Forbes Advisor.
The report, "Cities With The Least Healthy (And Healthiest) Populations, Ranked" examined 2021 health data from the City Health Dashboard for 46 of the most populated cities in America. Eight metrics were analyzed for each city, such as the number of heart disease or opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, the percentage of adults with diabetes or high blood pressure, among others.
Austin ranked second to San Jose, California, which was dubbed the No. 1 healthiest city in America.
Forbes found that Austin has the lowest percentage of adult high blood pressure out of all 46 cities in the report, at just 22.5 percent. Only 7.4 percent of Austin residents have diabetes, which is the fourth-lowest rate nationwide. The city also boasts the fifth-lowest percentage of adults who smoke (11.3 percent).
Here's how the report ranked four other metrics for Austin:
- Eighth-lowest number of heart disease deaths per 100,000 residents (175.5)
- Eighth-lowest number of opioid overdose deaths per 100,000 residents (9.6)
- 10th-lowest percentage of adults who report having obesity (28.2 percent)
- 10th-lowest percentage of adults who report being physically inactive (18.5)
Austin has a reputation for being an accommodating city, whether it's through restaurants expanding their culinary offerings for vegans and vegetarians, or through local organizations adding exercise equipment to outdoor trails. And you can't forget about all the new gyms and country clubs opening around the city.
At the opposite end of the study, Detroit, Michigan landed as the most unhealthy city in the country.
Elsewhere in Texas
Though Austin is one of the healthiest cities in the U.S., and the healthiest in the state, several other Texas cities fell far behind. Houston appeared as the No. 12 most unhealthy American city on the list, and unhealthiest in Texas. The report attributes this to a high percentage of adults who report binge drinking (18.2 percent), smoking (17.2 percent), and more.
"Houston has the seventh-highest percentage of adults who report having obesity (37.7 percent) and the eighth-highest percentage of adults with diabetes (12 percent)," the report said.
San Antonio ranked as the 15th unhealthiest U.S. city, followed by Dallas (No. 18), El Paso (No. 22) and Fort Worth (No. 25). Arlington appeared as No. 30, technically making it the No. 18 healthiest city in the U.S.
The top 10 cities with the most healthy populations are:
- No. 1 – San Jose, California
- No. 2 – Austin, Texas
- No. 3 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 4 – San Diego, California
- No. 5 – Denver, Colorado
- No. 6 – San Francisco, California
- No. 7 – Boston, Massachusetts
- No. 8 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 9 – Colorado Springs, Colorado
- No. 10 – Minneapolis