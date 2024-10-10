development news
A new plaza may take some cars off Austin's famous Congress Avenue
Austin's Congress Avenue could soon undergo some major changes.
Home to a selection of restaurants, vintage shops, bars and more, the city is looking to make the popular destination more pedestrian-friendly, with the help of the Congress Avenue Urban Design Initiative (CAUDI).
The project would include a series of changes stretching from Cesar Chavez Street to 11th Street, notably adding a public plaza from Seventh Street to 11th Street.
The city says the Ninth Street through 11th Street blocks can be fully upgraded with current funds, while Seventh Street to Ninth Street can be partially improved until additional investments are made.
A bird's-eye view of the proposed plaza.Rendering courtesy of Congress Avenue Urban Design Initiative via KVUE
The implementation of the plaza would halt all drivers just north of Seventh Street while allowing drivers to continue on Seventh through 11th streets heading east and westward.
This isn't the only upgrade that could be coming to the area. The project would also eliminate all current parking options on Congress Avenue – roughly 94 spots – instead creating more room for walkability near the restaurants, shops and other popular areas.
Other changes include widened bicycle lanes and new turn lanes at the 100 and 500 blocks.
A close-up brings the viewer into the action.City of Austin/austintexas.gov
So far, the project's first phase is expected to cost roughly $22 million, funded mostly by the 2020 Active Transportation and Safety Bond. The full initiative is projected at $130 million, with additional financial support needed.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.