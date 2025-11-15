Hot Headlines
3 Austin suburbs named best places to retire and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes rankings for the best places to retire and best places for veterans to live. Plus, the Violet Crown Trail's grand entrance hosts its grand opening. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then find the best things to do this weekend right here.
1. 3 Austin suburbs deemed best places to retire in 2026 by U.S. News. Austin-area suburbs should be on the lookout for an influx of retirees in 2026. U.S. News and World Report has included Leander, Round Rock, and Pflugerville on its new list of the best cities to retire in America.
2. Famous barbecue tops Yelp's list of the 25 top places to eat in Austin. The list was based on ratings by Yelp Elites, people who are trusted by Yelp for consistently providing clear and useful reviews.
3. New report warns Austin restaurants face tough roads ahead. A new economic report from advocacy group Texas Restaurant Association (TRA) warns that Texas’ hospitality industry is on shaky ground heading into the crucial holiday season.
4. Austin's Violet Crown Trail marked with grand entrance at Zilker Park. Austin's ambitious Violet Crown Trail will one day be 30 miles long, but it has to start somewhere. The addition of a Mile Zero Trailhead and Education Pavilion at Zilker Park will be celebrated at a grand opening on Saturday, November 15.
The trail now has a grand entrance at Zilker Park. Violet Crown Trail Facebook
5. Austin tops 2025 list of best U.S. cities for veterans to live. Austin is once again proving its excellent livability as the No. 1 best city for military veterans to live in America. The Capital City also topped the list in 2024.