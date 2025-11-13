Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Festivities are in full supply throughout the city limits for the next few days. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. Enjoy samples of homegrown brews at the Texas Craft Brewers Festival, or enjoy panda-themed eats and treats at the Asian American and Pacific Islander food event Panda Fest. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Thursday, November 13
The Texas Tribune Festival
Journalists, politicians, and public figures converge at the Omni Austin Hotel Downtown. The three-day festival will feature one-on-one conversations with guests including Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, anchor Jake Tapper, comedian John Mulaney, former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, and others. For a full schedule and ticket options, visit the festival website.
Moody Center presents Billie Eilish in concert
Pop star Billie Eilish makes a stop on her world tour at Moody Center for two back-to-back nights. The Grammy-winning singer best known for his like “bad guy” and “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” come to Austin in support of her 2024 album, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Texas Performing Arts presents John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
Entertainer John Mulaney showcases his stand up comedy talents on the stage at Bass Concert Hall. Mulaney is well known for his writing on Saturday Night Live, his role on hit FX series The Bear, and his eponymous Fox sitcom. Currently, he is the host of his new Netflix talk show, Everybody's Live With John Mulaney. A limited number of tickets for all weekend shows are available now.
Miracle on 5th Street Pop-Up Bar
Drink and be merry at the return of Miracle on 5th Street. This pop-up holiday bar and cocktail experience takes place at The Eleanor and features two levels of decked-out halls and boughs of boozy craft drinks. Guests can expect a nonstop playlist of festive tunes and a menu of food offerings to enjoy between sips. Miracle on 5th Street is open now through December 28. Get tickets on Eventbrite.
Friday, November 14
Panda Fest
Republic Square hosts a day of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultural activities and experiences as part of Panda Fest. Highlights include themed games, installations, a 15-foot inflatable panda, live lion dances, K-pop showcases, sugar painting, a cultural marketplace, and more. Get more details on Eventbrite.
Blue Genie Art Bazaar
Kickstart your holiday shopping for local, unique, and handmade gifts at the return of Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Visitors can browse and shop more than 200 regional vendors, enjoy live music, indulge in fresh treats, and more. The bazaar is open through December 24. Admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, November 15
Texas Craft Brewers Guild presents Texas Craft Brewers Festival
Celebrate the craft beer culture in the Lone Star State at the Fiesta Gardens Building. Texas Craft Brewers Festival guests will have access to more than 200 handcrafted beers from dozens of Texas craft breweries available for sampling. Additional highlights include live music performances and food truck offerings. Tickets are available now.