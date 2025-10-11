Hot Headlines
Georgetown soars among most sought-after suburbs and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes rankings of sought-after suburbs and best cities for coffee. Plus, a new state park could be in the works in the Texas Hill Country. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then check out this guide to weekend fun.
1. Georgetown shines as one of America’s most sought-after suburbs. Georgetown is soaring as one of the 30 most highly sought-after U.S. suburbs of 2025, according to a new national survey by moving services provider MoveBuddha.
2. UT Austin considers signing new Trump 'compact' for federal funding. The Trump administration is asking nine universities to sign a "compact" in exchange for preferential access to federal funding, and the University of Texas at Austin is one of those schools.
3. New Texas Hill Country wine app matches users with their perfect glass. A Texas wine industry advocacy group has uncorked its latest tool, a scientifically backed wine style selector that matches oenophiles with bottles they’re guaranteed to love.
A new scientifically backed tool takes the guesswork out of picking wines. Texas Hill Country Wineries
4. Austin brews up high ranking on list of best cities for coffee. A new ranking indicates we’re not only keeping Austin weird but keeping it caffeinated.
5. Texas eyes 54,000-acre Hill Country ranch for next state park purchase. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staffers say they want to buy ranch land in the Hill Country and turn it into a state park. They're working to acquire the 54,000-acre Silver Lake Ranch, which is located around 150 miles west of San Antonio, between Rocksprings and Uvalde.