Austin-area suburbs should be on the lookout for an influx of retirees in 2026: U.S. News and World Report has included Leander, Round Rock, and Pflugerville on its new list of the best cities to retire in America in 2026.
The annual report, called "250 Best Places to Retire in the U.S. in 2026" initially compared 850 U.S. cities, and narrowed the list down to a final 250 cities (up from 150 previously). Each locale was analyzed across six indexes: Quality of life for individuals reaching retirement age; value (housing affordability and cost of living); health care quality; tax-friendliness for retirees; senior population and migration rates; and the strength of each city's job market.
Midland, Michigan, took home the title as the No. 1 best city to retire in 2026.
Leander ranked as the 58th best city to retire nationwide, earning an overall score of 6.0 out of 10.
According to U.S. News, about 10 percent of Leander's population is over the age of 65. The median household income in this suburb adds up to $140,795, which is far higher than the national average median household income of $79,466.
Though Leander has a higher cost of living than many other places in the country, the report maintains that the city "offers a higher value of living compared to similarly sized cities."
"If you want to buy a house in Leander, the median home value is $492,064," the city's U.S. News profile says. "And if you're a renter, you can expect the median rent here to be $1,621."
For comparison, the report says the national average home value is $370,489.
Elsewhere in the Austin-area, Round Rock ranked as the No. 62 best place to retire in 2026, and Pflugerville landed as No. 75.
Two Texas cities made the top 10
Two Houston-area suburbs, The Woodlands and Spring, ranked as the 4th and 5th best places to retire in 2026.
The Woodlands has a population of more than 118,000 residents, and 15 percent of the city's population is over the age of 65. Its high median home values ($474,279) paired with its high median household income ($139,696) makes this an attractive place for seniors, despite an accompanying elevated cost of living.
Spring boasts a population of more than 68,000 residents, 11 percent of whom are seniors. This suburb is located less than 10 miles south of The Woodlands while still being far enough away from Houston (about 25 miles) for seniors to escape big city life for the comfort of a smaller community.
"Retirees are prioritizing quality of life over affordability for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," said U.S. News contributing editor Tim Smart in a press release.
The median home value in Spring is lower than the national average, at $251,247, making it one of the more affordable places to buy a home in the Houston area. Renters can expect to pay a median $1,326 in rent every month, the report added.
Other Texas cities that ranked among the top 50 best places to retire nationwide include Victoria (No. 12), Pearland (No. 17), Conroe (No. 20), League City (No. 25), San Angelo (No. 28), and Flower Mound (No. 37).
The top 10 best U.S. cities to retire in 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Midland, Michigan
- No. 2 – Weirton, West Virginia
- No. 3 – Homosassa Springs, Florida
- No. 4 – The Woodlands, Texas
- No. 5 – Spring, Texas
- No. 6 – Rancho Rio, New Mexico
- No. 7 – Spring Hill, Florida
- No. 8 – Altoona, Pennsylvania
- No. 9 – Palm Coast, Florida
- No. 10 – Lynchburg, Virginia