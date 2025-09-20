Hot Headlines
Big H-E-B opens in booming Austin suburb and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week begins with the grand opening of a big new grocery store. Plus, an innovative shelter for domestic violence survivors opens, and a nearly 100-year-old festival returns. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then check out this guide to weekend events.
1. Large-format H-E-B opens in Georgetown, anchoring new community. A new H-E-B has moved into Georgetown, making it the third in town for the massive Texas chain. The new store, called the Parmer Ranch H-E-B, hosted a grand opening Wednesday, September 17.
2. Austin motel has been converted into a new domestic violence shelter. Survivors of domestic violence will soon have a new safe space to escape their abusers. The SAFE (Stop Abuse For Everyone) Alliance, an advocacy group that assists survivors of all abuse, hosted a ribbon cutting this week to commemorate the renovation of a motel that has been converted into a domestic violence shelter.
3. 3 Austin restaurants earn slots on Southern Living's new top BBQ list. Three Austin barbecue restaurants and two more nearby have earned slots on a newly released best BBQ list from Southern Living.
4. Mediterranean fest brings baklava and more to downtown Austin. A nearly 100-year-old festival is bringing great international food and music to downtown Austin once again.
St. Elias Festival vendors will serve food from several Mediterranean countries, from Greece to Lebanon and beyond. Photo courtesy of the St. Elias Mediterranean Festival
5. New 'pocket park' spiffs up land in South Austin. A new "pocket park" is almost ready to be unveiled in southwest Austin. Scenic Brook Pocket Park, located at 7300 Oak Meadow Dr., will debut in a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday, September 23.