Austin's Pecan Street Festival returns to Bee Cave and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes new roots for a beloved festival, a Texas-sized Longhorns watch party, and the best barbecue in the state. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then check out this guide to Labor Day weekend events.
1. Austin's Pecan Street Festival reveals fall 2025 dates and music lineup. Austin's beloved Pecan Street Festival is going strong in a new location. The festival, which relocated from Sixth Street to Bee Cave in spring of 2025, will return to the Austin suburb September 13-14.
2. A ramen window, plus 6 other openings + closings reset Austin food news. In this food news roundup, a new ramen window, the rise of a queer diner, and two chains add to locals' options for a low-key meal out.
3. East Austin sports bar kicks off gigantic Longhorns watch parties. As football season kicks off, there are a lot of places around Austin to watch the Longhorns. One of the largest watch parties in town will be held at East Austin sports bar Chalmers during every away game — with a fun twist for fans.
Chalmers will seat fans from each team in different sections to ramp up the competitive spirit. Photo courtesy of Chalmers
4. The Infatuation ranks its top 20 Texas BBQ spots, with 8 around Austin. The No. 1 spot goes to a buzzy Austin barbecue joint.
5. Austin is building more new apartments than any other U.S. city. A new analysis finds that Austin has the No. 1 highest apartment construction rate out of all U.S. cities this year, with more than 15,000 new units expected to be completed in 2025.