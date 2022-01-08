Dallas Cowboys icon Troy Aikman brews up light-beer company in Austin, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Dallas Cowboys icon Troy Aikman brews up light-beer company in Austin. The lager — called Eight, in reference to the football legend’s jersey number — hits the market next month.

2. Massive multimillion-dollar film studio to premiere next year in Austin suburb. Bastrop 552 will eventually span almost 550 acres along the Colorado River and feature 486,000 square feet of studio space.

3. 4 innovative Austin startups gallop into the $1 billion ‘unicorn’ club. 2021 was a good year for these local startup businesses, whose industries range from software to aerospace and insurance.

4. Adored local restaurant group spices up North Austin with new pink taqueria location. The prolific Gabriela’s Group is at it again, opening a second location of its popular pink-adorned, female-focused Taquero Mucho.

5. Dutch brand makes Texas debut with 17-story hotel in downtown Austin. Located at Sixth and Colorado streets, the luxury citizenM hotel is expected to open in late 2023.