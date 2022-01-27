New Texas-based streaming service showcases the best of Austin and the Lone Star State

Fans of Texas culture and personalities who want to see even more coverage have a new outlet. Houston production house IVOX Media has launched IVOX+, a new streaming service available through multiple partner apps and devices, and featuring some very Austin-tatious content.

Boasting original local programming, independent films, classic movies, and music, IVOX+ is available for download for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV, as well as Google Play for Android phones and tablets.

For bigger screen options, the service is also available on Roku devices, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, and on Samsung TVs, smart TVs, and other devices. Subscribers pay $5.99 per month for independent movies, short films, original series, and thousands of movie classics and old school TV shows.

“As an independent streaming service created in Texas, IVOX+ speaks directly to Texas culture, music, sports, and filmmaking,” IVOX founder Louie Comella tells CultureMap. “The independent spirit that is uniquely Texas can be found in many of the IVOX+ original programs, which highlight Texas brands, businesses, destinations, and people.”

On tap for original local programming are shows that highlight Austin City Limits, Austin-based singer-songwriter Kyle Park, boozy favorite Deep Eddy Vodka, the Continental Club, and the ever-popular SoCo neighborhood.

Texas filmmakers featured on IVOX+ include Courtney Glaude, Stan Hillard, Jantel Fontenot, and Bob Willems. Musical artists Zak The Tyrant, Dalton D’Rich, Jono Jono, Rxbyn, and Doug Westscott will be featured in the cinematic music series.

Plans for IVOX+ include linear and live channels over the next year for its media brands, including Comedy Show TV, Food Civilization, and IVOX MUSIC.

The streaming service was born from Comella (a commercial film executive producer), who, along with fellow cinematographer Gracie Henley, experienced the challenges faced by independent artists to get their work seen by an audience, a release notes.

“Considering all the streaming platforms available, there’s still no real entry point for independents to get their work actually seen by a global audience,” said Comella in a statement. “The days of meeting a studio executive to get the big break are long gone. IVOX+ was created to support independent filmmakers and content creators, as well as be a destination for indie movies, short films, and new artists.”

Other Texas topics, according to a press release, include:

San Antonio The Blue Star Brewing Co.

The Phantom Rockers

Rico’s

Rebecca Creek Distillery

Sam’s Burger Joint

Pearl Brewery

The BlueStar First Friday event

SouthTown

Houston The Art Car Parade

Chinatown

The Mahatma Gandhi District

The Navigation Esplanade neighborhood

Dallas The Reverend Horton Heat

Ricki Derek

Lower Greenville neighborhood

Jimmy’s Italian Grocery

For more information or to stream the service, visit www.IVOXplus.com.