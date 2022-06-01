7 hot live music shows to kick-start your summer in Austin

Now that you’ve had a holiday weekend to get rested up, June is here with a whole new load of local shows for you to slap onto your schedule. Have fun out there.

Andrew Cashen at The Far Out Lounge – Thursday, June 2

Andrew Cashen (of Sweet Spirit and A Giant Dog fame) will be playing songs off his recently released album, The Cosmic Silence, this Thursday, June 2, at the Far Out Lounge. Blue Jean Queen and Pelvis Wrestley will open for the versatile indie rocker. Tickets for the show are $10 in advance, $15 day-of.

Night Drive at The Far Out Lounge – Friday, June 3

Slap on your best (and moodiest) dancing shoes for an electronic-leaning evening this Friday, June 3, at the Far Out Lounge. Veteran synth pop act Night Drive is set to headline, and they’ll be joined by buzzy new wavers Urban Heat and “psychetronic” act Lords of Synth. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the show.

The Suffers at The Mohawk – Saturday, June 4

Houston-based soul extraordinaries The Suffers will release their new album, It Starts With Love, this Friday, June 3, and follow the release with a performance at the Mohawk the next night, Saturday, June 4. Also on the bill, the always-engaging Fat Tony. Tickets for the show are $20.

KOOP’s 27th Birthday Bash at Antone’s – Friday, June 10

Head to Antone’s on Friday, June 10, for KOOP’s 27th Birthday Bash. The lineup for the radio station’s anniversary show is a diverse one featuring soul rockers Kalu & The Electric Joint, latin psych act Money Chica, and hip-hop duo Riders Against the Storm. Tickets are $20 in advance, $27 day-of.

Calder Allen at Continental Club – Saturday, June 11

Singer/songwriter Calder Allen’s debut album, The Game, is due out Friday, June 10, and the release show for it is scheduled to go down at the Continental Club the following evening, Saturday, June 11. Tickets for the show are $10.

Blues on the Green at Zilker Park – June 14 & 15

ACL Radio’s Blues on the Green will kick off its 2022 season on June 14 and 15 at Zilker Park. The lineup for the first night is topped by Sir Woman with Zack Person, and the following evening will feature a Grupo Fantasma revue that includes Gina Chavez, Kalu James, Tomar Williams, Third Root, the Colombian Gaita All-Stars, and more. As always, this is a free event.