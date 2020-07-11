Whataburger trades iconic design for modern look, plus week's most popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Texas' beloved Whataburger trades iconic A-frame design for new look. What a story! News that Texas' beloved Whataburger is trading its iconic A-frame design for a sleek, modern got fans fired up. It also led to quite a few emails from readers who were eager — very, very eager — to remind us that the burger chain's hometown is technically Corpus Christi and not San Antonio where it is headquartered. You don't mess with Texas, and you don't mess with Whataburger fans.

2. Grand Old West Austin estate with 'long' history hits auction block. An 80-year-old estate in the Old Enfield neighborhood is about to hit the auction block, and it comes with a storied history. Not only was it owned by two of Austin’s most prominent philanthropists, it was designed by a renowned Austin architect.

3. Texas' first Margaritaville resort now open for laid-back summer getaways. If you're looking for your lost shaker of salt, perhaps it's in Lake Conroe?

4. Luxury river-front development springs up in historic Hill Country town. A new 15-unit luxury condo project — the city’s first waterfront condo development in more than 10 years — is underway in New Braunfels. Brimming with amenities, the development is also a short walk to the Gruene Historic District.

5. 7 things to know in Austin food right now: Cozy South Austin breakfast spot shutters. Full English, an unpretentious eatery in South Austin, is saying ta-ta for now. Learn more about the restaurant's closure, plus more Austin food tidbits.