Texas' oldest barbecue joint opens drive-thru restaurant near Austin, plus more popular stories

Editor's note: It's that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Oldest barbecue joint in Texas opens drive-thru restaurant in Austin suburb. What's the only thing more Texan than barbecue? A barbecue drive-thru. Southside Market & Barbeque, the 134-year-old purveyor of all things meat, has opened its fourth location near Austin, complete with a grab 'n' go window.

2. Austin suburb rings up plans for new H-E-B with expanded amenities. H-E-B is continuing to expand its presence around Austin. Next up is a new store in Leander.

3. 4-acre South Austin brewery debuts with tasting room, playground, and food trucks. Meanwhile Brewing Co. opened in South Austin this weekend. Cheers!

4. Jimmy Fallon partners up to donate $15,000 to struggling Austin theater. The late-night host has partnered with Austin-based Indeed to give one local comedy theater $15,000.

5. 6 things to know in Austin food right now: Homegrown burger bar hops into first east side location. A popular burger bar is opening in East Austin, a New York-themed restaurant is welcoming guests in Lakeway, and more local food news.