Thanksgiving Jam
Austin musicians invited to new Friendsgiving open mic and gear swap
For Austin musicians, it's good to have friends in the industry. A group of local music nonprofits are coming together on Sunday, November 7, for their first annual Friendsgiving at Central Machine Works. Performers can get to know each other, swap gear, and more at the free event.
Anyone is welcome at the event, whether or not they play professionally — or even at all. The event will drum up support for the local music scene and the folks who keep it going, so the more guests that stop by, the merrier.
The Sims Foundation, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), Musician Treatment Foundation, Sonic Guild, and HOME (Housing Opportunities for Musicians and Entertainers) will be on hand to talk about their programs. Austin Texas Musicians, a local advocacy group for Central Texas musicians, is also one of the event organizers.
Solo performers and bands are invited to perform in an open mic organized by lottery draw. They might even have a new instrument to play from the gear swap, which will accept gently used instruments along with other gear and accessories like pedals, cords, microphones, cases, and more, according to a press release. Nothing will be sold — it's all just for trade. Traders will be able to test goods with a power connection and an amp.
A couple other activities let guests contribute to the warm, fuzzy friendship feelings without musical experience. Folks who are more skilled in baking (or procuring treats from around town) can bring them to a dessert table to share, and everyone can add something they're thankful for to the gratitude wall. Food and drinks will also be available to purchase from Central Machine Works.
Central Machine works is located at 4824 E. Cesar Chavez St. Friendsgiving runs from 5-9 pm. The event is free to attend, but requires an online RSVP.