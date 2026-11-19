Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
The season of cheer and wonder is right around the corner, and the city has defrosted some of its most jolly activities for all ages. Lace up your skates and enjoy laps around the rink at Ice Rodeo, or cruise Lake Austin on a festive boat ride complete with hot cocoa and tons of twinkling light displays. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, November 19
Waterloo Greenway presents Creek Show
The signature Creek Show hosts its final days on a newly opened southern row of Waterloo Greenway. Visitors will get the chance to explore and discover 10 light-based installations created by local artists that will adorn the path and light the evening along The Confluence at Waller Creek. Creek Show will be open through November 21. Get a ticket on Universe.
COTALAND presents Peppermint in the Park
Circuit of The Americas’ Peppermint Parkway is reimagined with an all-new experience inside COTALand. Peppermint in the Park will feature all the millions of lights, holiday displays, and decor guests have come to love now set inside the family-friendly park for a new winter wonderland moment. Festive treats, photo opportunities, rides, and attractions will be accessible to everyone who steps into the festive park grounds. Tickets are on sale. Peppermint in the Park is open through January 3, 2027.
Friday, November 20
Four Seasons Hotel Austin presents Ice Rodeo
Hit the ice and skate to your heart’s content at Four Seasons Hotel Austin. Ice Rodeo offers visitors a rink atop the hotel pool completely made of real ice and kept at the perfect chilly temperature using state-of-the-art technology. For those who prefer to take it easy, rinkside cabins featuring plush seating and personalized service for up to six guests are also available. Ice Rodeo is open through January 3, 2027.
Chelsea Handler: The High and Mighty Tour
Actress, comedian, and television personality Chelsea Handler is back in Austin with a fresh batch of hysterical hot takes. Handler has been a comedy titan for a long time, and is best known for her late-night talk show on E!, Chelsea Lately. She comes to Austin City Limits Live in support of her national The High and Mighty Tour. Tickets are available.
Saturday, November 21
Lake Austin Lights Holiday Boat Cruises
Sail through Lake Austin on a boat ride bedazzled by shimmering sights and festive views. The 45-minute ride includes unlimited hot cocoa, holiday songs, and a route that passes through floating tunnels of light and spectacular displays of the season. Individual tickets and full boat rentals are available. The cruises continue through January 4, 2027.
Mozart’s presents Festival of Lights
Popular Austin coffee spot Mozart’s transforms into a twinkling landscape of holiday cheer as part of its Festival of Lights. Guests will get to experience more than two million lights synchronized to holiday tunes. Additional entertainment by McKenna Michaels will keep the light show spirit merry and bright. Tickets are on sale now. The Festival of Lights is open through January 3, 2027.
Sunday, November 22
Emo’s Austin presents Syd in concert
R&B artist Syd plays live in support of her new album, Beard. Known most widely as a member of the edgy, new-wave group The Internet, Syd is the voice behind songs such as “Any Time” and “Die For This.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.