Hot Headlines
Austin meat market moves to bigger space and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of week includes new offerings for Longhorn Meat Market thanks to an expansion, and the upcoming opening of a new indoor golf venue. Plus, Travis County has acquired a big chunk of land for a new park. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend via this guide.
1. Longtime Austin meat market expands offerings in bigger new location. Longhorn Meat Market is now located on Brodie Lane. The new location is bigger than the last, at 3,500 square feet. With the new space come many new opportunities for retail, wholesale, and culinary offerings.
2. Indoor golf chain to open new flagship with kitchen in downtown Austin. Five Iron Golf, with locations in 21 states including Texas, will open at 501 Congress Ave. in December. The new flagship venue will also feature bowling and a full bar and kitchen.
3. Travis County buys 952-acre historic horse ranch for future public park. The ranch straddles the Travis-Bastrop county line south of U.S. 290, near Elgin. It boasts more than six decades of history breeding quarter horses and thoroughbreds.
An aerial view shows a pond and surrounding pasture at Southwest Stallion Station Ranch. Kenny Braun for The Nature Conservancy
4. 10 Austin restaurants and grocers doing Thanksgiving dinner to go. Whether you want to roast the turkey yourself and order the sides, bring home a smoked turkey with all the fixings, or serve a vegan feast, these 10 Austin spots can help.
5. 2 Austin farmers markets combine for 64-vendor market in Sunset Valley. Sustainable Food Center (SFC) will move all its farmers market operations to the Toney Burger Center in Sunset Valley, starting Saturday, December 5.