Hot Headlines
Upscale Austin restaurant unveils new chef and more top stories
Editor's note: It's time to look back at the top Austin news of the week, starting with big changes at a top East Austin restaurant. Plus, affordable tiny homes on the horizon and new opportunities for local musicians. Get the details on our most popular stories below, then head here for the best things to do this weekend.
1. Upscale Italian restaurant in Austin to debut new chef and lounge. East Austin Italian restaurant Juniper has some big changes on the horizon for its 10th year in business.
2. 104 deeply affordable tiny homes going up in southeast Austin. By next summer, southeast Austin will be home to a new affordable housing and tiny home community.
3. New Braunfels hotel will include restaurant by celebrity Texas chef. A new riverfront hotel in New Braunfels will include the culinary star power of Texas celebrity chef Tim Love.
SpringHill Suites will spring into New Braunfels in 2026. Rendering courtesy of Oldham Goodwin.
4. Austin restaurant Salty Sow opens barbecue outpost with new friends. A new concept called Smoke Break brings barbecue to the Salty Sow property. It's open now.
5. East Austin group fills music booking gap after Skylark Lounge closure. The East Austin Creative Coalition has a new campaign that aims to "keep it live on the east side," providing performance stipends and stage opportunities to former Skylark musicians.